CVRx Welcomes Veteran Life Science Industry Leader Martha Shadan to its Board of Directors

In 2018, Shadan served as global vice president of marketing at Smith & Nephew plc, a role she assumed after the company acquired Rotation Medical, where she was president and CEO. Prior to joining Rotation Medical, Shadan was the president of the Trauma Division at Zimmer, where she managed the P&L for the global business. Before that, she served at Covidien as vice president/general manager of Vascular Therapies and vice president/general manager BioSurgery and Sports Surgery. Other companies that have benefited from her experience and leadership include Bristol Myers Squibb Co. and Merck Millipore.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx , Inc. (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, announces the addition of Martha Shadan to the company’s Board of Directors. With more than three decades of experience as a business leader in the life science industry, Shadan brings a long track record of success in helping to commercialize medtech innovations for both start-up and large companies. She currently serves as the president and CEO of Miach Orthopaedics, a developer of bioengineered surgical implants for connective tissue repair.

Shadan is actively involved with the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), serving on the Board of Directors since 2017, and as a member of the Accel Board of Directors, a division of AdvaMed, since 2015, where she was past chairwoman. Additionally, she chairs the Diversity and Inclusion Committee for AdvaMed and is a founding member of the Leadership Circle for the Women’s Executive Network (WEN). She is also a board advisor for several other companies.

Shadan holds an MBA from Northeastern University, an MS in biology from Michigan State University, and a BS in biology from the University of New Hampshire.

“I am honored to serve on the CVRx board,” says Shadan. “As the developer of the world’s first FDA-approved neuromodulation device to treat the symptoms of heart failure, CVRx offers a novel therapy that is a significant advancement in patient cardiovascular health. I look forward to working with the company as it brings this medical innovation to heart failure patients around the world.”

About CVRx Barostim - Baroreflex Activation Therapy

CVRx’s Barostim is the first medical technology approved by the FDA that uses neuromodulation - the power of the brain and nervous system - to improve the symptoms of patients with systolic heart failure. Barostim is delivered by the Barostim NEO Generator, an implantable device that uses CVRx-patented technology to send electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery via a small stimulation lead. Baroreceptors trigger the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the US. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, watch this video .

About CVRx, Inc.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN., CVRx is a leader in innovative medical technologies that address the unmet needs in cardiovascular diseases with safe and effective therapies that harness and harmonize the body’s natural systems. CVRx is dedicated to improving patient outcomes, quality of life, and overall cardiovascular health via novel baroreceptor neuromodulation therapies.

