OverActive Media Completes Qualifying Transaction

“This is a bold step for our entire organization, our investors and our ownership group,” said Chris Overholt, President and CEO of OverActive Media. “Together we are building a world-leading, 21 st century sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans. Taking our company public will further enable us to deliver on our vision and fuel our efforts to redefine the industry. We are very proud of the tremendous progress we have made so far. But I assure you, we are just getting started.”

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media Corp. (formerly Abigail Capital Corporation) (“ OverActive ”) (TSXV:OAM) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced qualifying transaction (the “ Transaction ”). At the same time, OverActive also completed the conversion of approximately $23 million worth of previously issued subscription receipts, issued in connection with the previously announced brokered private placement led by TD Securities Inc., into OverActive common shares.

The Transaction

The Transaction was completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to which the former OverActive Media Corp (“Old OverActive”) amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abigail Capital Corp. (“Abigail”) to form OverActive Media Holdings Corp. (“OverActive Holdings”). As part of the Transaction, Abigail changed its name to OverActive Media Corp. and will now carry on the business of Old OverActive via OverActive Holdings.

OverActive has received conditional approval for the Transaction from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and OverActive’s shares are expected to start trading on the TSXV on July 14, 2021 under the symbol “OAM”.

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Abigail consolidated all of its outstanding common shares (the “Abigail Shares”) on a nine to one basis (the “Consolidation”), resulting in an aggregate of 1,333,333 post-Consolidation Abigail Shares outstanding immediately prior to completion of the Transaction.

Pursuant to the Transaction, the holders of common shares in the capital of Old OverActive (the “Old OverActive Shares”) received one post-Consolidation Abigail Share (each, an “OverActive Share”) in exchange for each Old OverActive Share held. After giving effect to the Consolidation and the Brokered Offering (as defined below), the shareholders of Abigail hold 1,333,333 OverActive Shares and the shareholders of Old OverActive hold 78,902,947 OverActive Shares. The shareholders of Old OverActive immediately prior to completion of the Transaction included shareholders who received OverActive Shares pursuant to the Offerings (as defined below).