FluroTest Announces Pre-Emergency Use Authorization Filing with FDA; Provides Executive Update on Program Progress

CALGARY, Alberta, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech LTD. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) and wholly owned subsidiary FluroTest Diagnostic Systems ("FluroTest" or The Company), a diagnostics technology leader in high output rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, today announced it has filed its Pre-Emergency Use Authorization (Pre-EUA) Request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Pre-EUA submission is the Company’s latest step taken as it seeks authorization of its FluroTest Pandemic Response Platform, designed to facilitate widespread point of access and surge-scale SARS-CoV-2 testing by leveraging the disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry, fluorescence detection and cloud computing.

Notable updates include:

  • Pre-EUA Submission Delivery: Early engagement now progressing between FluroTest and the Agency to facilitate a speedy and fulsome final submission. These interactions help guide the FDA’s ability to review and potentially grant the EUA. As described by the FDA, “A Pre-EUA package contains data and information about the safety, quality, and efficacy of the product, its intended use under a future or current EUA, and information about the emergency or potential emergency situation. The pre-EUA process allows FDA scientific and technical subject matter experts to begin a review of information and assist in the development of conditions of authorization, fact sheets, and other documentation that would be needed for an EUA in advance of an emergency and also helps to facilitate complete EUA requests during a current emergency declaration.”

  • Immunoassay Development: Positive results obtained on initial testing with the use of an inactivated virus. This is a critical step in immunoassay development. Final optimization of the buffer chemistry, to ensure optimal test performance with clinical samples from the field, is being performed. FluroTest immunoassay incorporates the same inactivation detergent that was also used in Gates Foundation funded immunoassays. Inactivation detergent is used in the sample collection device to make the saliva sample safe for transport, storage and handling.
