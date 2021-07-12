Latest Holes Drilled at Loncor’s Adumbi Deposit Intersect Further Significant Widths and Grades

Results include 25.77 metres grading 6.24 g/t gold (including 9.29 metres grading 9.68 g/t gold and 5.50 metres grading 9.75 g/t gold), 17.15 metres grading 1.90 g/t gold and 13.45 metres grading 3.63 g/t gold

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Gold Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Borehole LADD017 drilled at its flagship Adumbi deposit, intersected 25.77 metres grading 6.24 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold (including 9.29 metres grading 9.68 g/t Au and 5.50 metres grading 9.75 g/t gold) while borehole LADD012 intersected 13.45 metres grading 3.63 g/t gold and borehole LADD014 intersected 11.80 metres grading 2.97 g/t gold (see Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4 below).

Mineralized sections for boreholes LADD012, LADD014 and LADD017 are summarised in the table below: