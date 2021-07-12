checkAd

FuelPositive Hires André Mech as Strategic Carbon Credit and Emissions Reduction Specialist

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCMKTS: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) has hired Canadian-based André Mech as a strategic carbon credit and emissions reduction specialist. Mech has been advising organizations and governments focused on sustainability, energy efficiency and carbon reduction worldwide since 2001 – most recently in North America and Europe. As one of the most knowledgeable emissions reduction and carbon credit specialists in the sector, he has assessed the emission profiles of hundreds of technologies.

“We are delighted that André has joined us,” said Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive. “His expertise is already helping to guide us as we make critical decisions about the technologies we choose to develop and our market entry strategies. His analysis of our first product – carbon-free ammonia – is providing valuable insights into where and how we can have the most impact, looking at it sector by sector. He is also conducting due diligence on a possible new acquisition and providing counsel on the best way forward regarding carbon credits.”

“I believe FuelPositive’s carbon-free NH3 is going to play a significant role in reducing greenhouse gases worldwide and will have applications in all sectors. I’m excited to play a role in introducing FuelPositive solutions to compete for opportunity across a broad range of markets so the Company and its technologies can have the greatest possible environmental and economic impact,” said Mech. “I am also excited to be working with the whole FuelPositive team. They have real-world experience and understand how important it is to make the right decisions based on the best information available at the time.”

FuelPositive’s Carbon Credits
Mech will advise the Company on the development of its emission reduction credit policy. The Company anticipates generating significant revenue from carbon credits alone. The revenue will fund future growth and investment in new technologies.

Each ton of carbon-free NH3 produced using FuelPositive’s system will reduce CO2 emissions by more than 4 tons. This is significant when one considers that roughly 200 million tons of traditionally produced ammonia is consumed worldwide each year.

In Canada, each ton of FuelPositive’s carbon-free NH3 used as a fertilizer will be eligible for up to 2.5 carbon credits; each ton used to replace fossil fuels will be eligible for up to 5 carbon credits. Emission reduction credit can be even higher in other global jurisdictions. With Mech’s guidance, the Company will work through the official channels and registries in each jurisdiction where they exist around the world.

