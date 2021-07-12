UPDATE -- Beam Global Seeks to Set World Record for Longest Flight in a Production Electric Aircraft Powered by Off-Grid Renewable Energy

Members of the media are invited to attend the record-setting touchdown July 17 and the stops along the way to explore the plane while it is charging on the tarmac. The stops include Fresno (starting location), Madera, Merced, Modesto, Lodi and Sacramento, with the return trip in reverse. Pilot Joseph Oldham, Founder and CEO of New Vision Aviation and a Central Valley native and Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley will be available for interviews.

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (NASDAQ: Nasdaq: BEEM ) will power the longest flight ever in a production electric aircraft powered entirely by off-grid renewable energy. The multi-leg quest starts and ends in Fresno and culminates with a media event at Fresno Chandler Executive Airport Saturday July 17, proving zero emission aviation is not only possible, it’s here.

Media invited to attend electric aircraft flying only on sunshine from Fresno to Sacramento Round Trip

As the momentum behind the electrification of transportation continues to grow, this world record attempt will highlight the coming revolution of air travel and the Made in America tools ushering in a new era of clean transportation led by California. Governor Gavin Newsom has even dedicated a portion of the proposed 2021 state budget to mitigating the dangers posed by climate change, including efforts to prioritize zero-emission transportation.

WHO: Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global, a clean technology company providing renewable charging infrastructure solutions for electric vehicles, energy security and disaster preparedness and Pilot Joseph Oldham of New Vision Aviation. a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization dedicated to providing residents and youth from disadvantaged communities in the San Joaquin Valley with the opportunity to experience flight and begin training for careers in aviation.

WHAT: World record attempt at the longest flight of a production electric aircraft powered by off-grid, renewable energy

WHEN: Wednesday, July 14 through Saturday, July 17

SCHEDULE: Media can attend any stop along the way.

Wednesday July 14 (times may vary due to weather)

Fresno: Fresno Chandler Executive Airport at 510 Kearney Blvd., Fresno CA 93706, interviews 5:30-6am, trip launches with takeoff at 6:30am

Madera: Madera Municipal Airport (MAE) at 4150 Aviation Dr., Madera CA 93637, interviews 7-9am

Merced: Merced Regional Airport at 20 Macready Dr., Merced CA 95341, interviews 10am-12pm

Modesto: Modesto City - County Airport, entrance at 700 Tioga Drive, Modesto CA 95354, interviews 1-2pm

Thursday July 15 (times may vary due to weather)

Modesto: Modesto City - County Airport, entrance at 700 Tioga Drive, Modesto CA 95354, interviews 5:45-6am, trip continues with takeoff at 6:30am

Lodi: Lodi Airport at N99 Frontage Road, Acampo CA 95220, interviews 7:30-9:30am

Sacramento: Sacramento Executive Airport at 6151 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento CA 95822, touchdown approximately 11:15am, interviews 12-1pm



Friday July 16 (times may vary due to weather)

Sacramento: Sacramento Executive Airport at 6151 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento CA 95822, interviews 5:45-6am, trip continues with takeoff at 6:30am

Lodi: Lodi Airport at N99 Frontage Road, Acampo CA 95220, interviews 7-9am

Modesto: Modesto City - County Airport, entrance at 700 Tioga Drive, Modesto CA 95354, interviews 10:15-11:15am



Saturday July 17 (times may vary due to weather)

Modesto: Modesto City - County Airport, entrance at 700 Tioga Drive, Modesto CA 95354, interviews 5:45-6am, trip continues with takeoff at 6:30am

Merced: Merced Regional Airport at 20 Macready Dr., Merced CA 95341, interviews 7:15-9:15am

Madera: Madera Municipal Airport (MAE) at 4150 Aviation Dr., Madera CA 93637, interviews 10:15am-12:15pm

Fresno: Fresno Chandler Executive Airport at 510 Kearney Blvd., Fresno CA 93706 Record-setting touchdown approximately 1pm Special event for media and guests 1-2pm



