SCYNEXIS Announces Three Oral Presentations of Ibrexafungerp Demonstrating Clinical and In Vitro Activity Against Candida Species at the 31st ECCMID
-
FURI and CARES presentations show ibrexafungerp’s strong clinical response in difficult-to-treat and refractory fungal infections in the hospital setting including Candida auris
- In vitro data demonstrates ibrexafungerp’s broad activity against 967 clinical Candida isolates from patients in Denmark, including strains resistant to echinocandins
JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced three oral presentations demonstrating the potential clinical utility of ibrexafungerp at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), now available online.
“Fungal infections worldwide are becoming increasingly drug-resistant and more deadly, leaving patients with limited treatment options. However, we believe that ibrexafungerp has the potential to be effective against many drug-resistant fungal pathogens, like Candida auris, which has capitalized on the crowded hospital conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “These presentations continue to build on the positive responses we’ve seen in both the CARES and FURI studies and support ibrexafungerp’s potential to be the treatment option that patients need. We continue to actively enroll patients in both studies.”
Oral Presentation details:
|Title
|EUCAST Ibrexafungerp (SCY-078) MICs for contemporary Danish Yeast Isolates
|Abstract #
|2993
|Presenter
|Karin M Jørgensen, PhD
|Session
|News in the Antifungal World: New Drugs and Resistance Mechanism
|Highlights
|An in vitro susceptibility analysis of 967 unique yeast isolates from 794 patients found that ibrexafungerp displayed broad activity. Additional analysis demonstrated that ibrexafungerp was active in most strains harboring mutations in the fks gene, commonly associated with echinocandin resistance.
|Title
|Outcomes of Oral Ibrexafungerp in 33 Patients with Refractory Fungal Diseases, Interim Analysis of a Phase 3 Open-label Study (FURI)
|Abstract #
|00665
|Presenter
|M. Hoenigl, MD
|Session
|Novel Antifungals: What's the Future?
|Highlights
|An interim analysis by an independent data review committee of 33 patients from the Phase 3 FURI study evaluating ibrexafungerp for the treatment of patients with refractory fungal disease found that 23 patients (70%) achieved clinical improvement, defined as complete or partial response. 7 patients (21%) maintained stable disease and 0 patients (0%) progressed. 3 patients (9%) were considered as indeterminate. Overall, ibrexafungerp was well-tolerated, with the most common treatment-related adverse events being gastrointestinal in nature.
|Title
|Outcomes of Oral Ibrexafungerp in the Treatment of Ten Patients with Candida auris Infections, from the CARES Study
|Abstract #
|01937
|Presenter
|N. Azie, MD
|Session
|New Insights into C. auris
|Highlights
|An interim analysis by an independent data review committee of 10 patients from the global Phase 3 CARES study evaluating ibrexafungerp for the treatment of patients with invasive candidiasis or candidemia due to Candida auris found that 8 patients (80%) had a complete response. One patient (10%) was considered indeterminate, and one patient (10%) died of other causes.
The abstracts are currently available on ECCMID’s website here.
