SCYNEXIS Announces Three Oral Presentations of Ibrexafungerp Demonstrating Clinical and In Vitro Activity Against Candida Species at the 31st ECCMID

FURI and CARES presentations show ibrexafungerp’s strong clinical response in difficult-to-treat and refractory fungal infections in the hospital setting including Candida auris



In vitro data demonstrates ibrexafungerp’s broad activity against 967 clinical Candida isolates from patients in Denmark, including strains resistant to echinocandins

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced three oral presentations demonstrating the potential clinical utility of ibrexafungerp at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), now available online.

“Fungal infections worldwide are becoming increasingly drug-resistant and more deadly, leaving patients with limited treatment options. However, we believe that ibrexafungerp has the potential to be effective against many drug-resistant fungal pathogens, like Candida auris, which has capitalized on the crowded hospital conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “These presentations continue to build on the positive responses we’ve seen in both the CARES and FURI studies and support ibrexafungerp’s potential to be the treatment option that patients need. We continue to actively enroll patients in both studies.”