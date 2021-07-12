checkAd

Canagold Appoints Knox Henderson as Vice President, Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(FRA:CANA) announces the appointment of Mr. Knox Henderson, to the position of Vice President, Corporate Development, effective immediately. Mr. Henderson is a corporate communications and capital markets professional with a successful track record spanning over two decades.

Knox Henderson

Mr. Henderson is a capital markets advisor focused on marketing, investor communications and raising capital for public companies over the past 20 years. He has worked directly with CEOs on numerous financings on the TSX Venture market and the Canadian Securities Exchange. Since 2016, Mr. Henderson has led investor outreach and communications strategies for two exploration companies that have made significant mineral discoveries in Canada: Great Bear Resource's high-grade gold Dixie project in Red Lake and more recently Kodiak Copper's MPD copper-gold discovery in BC.

Prior to 2016, he was part of a team that evaluated numerous gold assets in North America which led to West Vault Mining's financing and 2014 acquisition of Allied Nevada's Hasbrouck deposit in Nevada. Throughout his career he has led investor relations and communication programs for private and public companies in a diverse range of industry sectors. Mr. Henderson is a journalist with numerous features on established investment media sources. He is a former securities trader on Canadian equities markets with Canadian Securities Course designation, and a graduate of Journalism.

Scott Eldridge, Canagold's CEO said, "We are thrilled to have Knox join our team as we advance New Polaris, one of Canada's high-grade and potentially low-cost gold deposits. He brings a wealth of experience on all aspects of marketing, investor relations, digital communications and corporate finance and his name is well-known in the financial centres of North America and overseas. He has a track record of working with high-quality projects that enhance value to shareholders, and communicates effectively to institutional, sell-side and retail investors alike."

The Company has granted 500,000 stock options to Knox Henderson, and 215,000 stock options to a Consultant with an exercise price of $0.52 for a period of 5 years as an incentive to build value for the Company.

"Scott Eldridge"

Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer

CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD.

About Canagold - Canagold Resources Ltd. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on generating superior shareholder returns by discovering, exploring and developing strategic gold deposits in North America. Canagold shares trade on the TSX: CCM and the OTCQB: CRCUF.

