Quality Online Education Group Expanding Operations in Philippines with Signing of Key Local Partnership

Partnership will Provide Professional Local Expertise in Support of QOEG's Strategic Expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, is excited to announce that it has signed a long-term collaboration agreement with the law firm of Pozon Ramos Recto, based in Manilla, the Philippines, to provide professional local expertise in support of the Company's expansion plans.

This is a key strategic partnership for QOEG that will facilitate the Company's expansion of operations in the Philippines. Working together with QOEG's Manila office, a team of lawyers from Pozon Ramos Recto will assist in the evaluation of various special economic zones as possible locations for QOEG's new operation centers in the Philippines. QOEG staffs its growing team of teachers and teaching assistants for its online classes from the Philippines and North America.

"We believe that this long-term partnership with Pozon Ramos Recto will accelerate and strengthen our expansion plans in the Philippines," commented Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer, QOEG. "QOEG is committed to intelligently laying a strong foundation for our Philippines operation centers and Pozon Ramos' expert guidance and legal support will help us to identify the best opportunities to advance our business development. There is so much potential in this market, and this partnership will be invaluable in assisting QOEG to unlock it."

About Quality Online Education Group, Inc.
Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), is based in Canada and is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and will be expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: www.qualityonline.education

Safe Harbor Statement
Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain ‘forward-looking statements. Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the ‘Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Quality Online Education Group Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in Quality Online Education Group Inc., periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

CONTACTS:
Quality Online Education Group Inc.
Edward Wu, CEO
Contactus@qoeg.ca

Investor Relations
PCG Advisory, Inc.
Kirin Smith, President
646.823.8656
Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Quality Online Education Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654983/Quality-Online-Education-Group-Expan ...

Disclaimer

