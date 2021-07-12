GlobeX Data to Sponsor The Epoch Times YouTube Programs - theeopchtimes.com - Reaching Over 1.7 million Followers of Roman Balmakov, Larry Elder and Joshua Philipp

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to GlobeX Data's Sekur solution, it is sponsoring 74 YouTube episodes of The Epoch Times with hosts Roman Balmakov, Larry Elder and Joshua Philipp. The sponsorship is part of a blended marketing budget of US$700,000 announced by the Company on May 16 2021.