GlobeX Data to Sponsor The Epoch Times YouTube Programs - theeopchtimes.com - Reaching Over 1.7 million Followers of Roman Balmakov, Larry Elder and Joshua Philipp
TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to GlobeX Data's Sekur solution, it is sponsoring 74 YouTube episodes of The Epoch Times with hosts Roman Balmakov, Larry Elder and Joshua Philipp. The sponsorship is part of a blended marketing budget of US$700,000 announced by the Company on May 16 2021.
The sponsored ads will describe Sekur's attributes as the leading Swiss hosted Privacy and Security communications application, such as encrypted email and secure messaging, without any data mining, including Sekur's unique proprietary feature called Chats-by-invites, letting a Sekur user message a non-Sekur user, without the recipient having to download Sekur. GlobeX Data and The epoch Times plan to start the first sponsored episode on July 12 2021, continuing until December 22 2021.
The sponsored programs will be Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov, Larry Elder with Epoch Times and Crossroads with Joshua Philipp. Additionally, followers will benefit from a 25% discount Promo code for the first 5 years of subscription to Sekur at the time of signup.
About the programs, according to The Epoch Times:
Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
As America moves into uncharted waters, it's incredibly important for people to have an honest source of news because right now, what this republic needs more than anything else, are informed citizens who are grounded in facts. Facts Matter investigates complex issues, and then presents the findings in a way that is easy to understand. Facts Matter has 591K subscribers and has gained 26,143,192 video views since the channel being established on YouTube Nov 2020.
Larry Elder with Epoch Times
Syndicated radio talk show host Larry Elder has teamed up with the Epoch Times in a three-time a week show to give you his take on the latest issues facing America today. In a day and age of sensationalist, emotionally charged news coverage, Larry jumps straight to the facts and breaks down some of the nation's most controversial topics to shed light on today's current events. Larry Elder with Epoch Times has 573K subscribers and has gained 54,522,850 video views since the channel being established on YouTube May 2019.
