Cuentas, Inc. Announces Receipt of $6.2 Million From Conversion of Warrants Related to the S-1 Completed in February 2021

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW), ('Cuentas' or 'the Company'), a leading FinTech provider of mobile banking App with digital wallet and payment solutions focusing on Latino and Hispanic consumers, today announced the receipt of $6.2 Million due to the exercise of warrants issued in February 2021. These warrants were issues as part of an underwritten public offering of 2,790,697 units at a price to the public of $4.30 per unit, raising approximately $12.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

The common stock and warrants have been trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2, 2021, under the symbols 'CUEN' and 'CUENW,' respectively.

The offering was conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-249690) previously filed with and declared effective on February 1, 2021 by the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') and the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-252642) which became effective on February 1, 2021.

Cuentas common shares reached a high price of $9.25 on June 30, 2021, closing at $6.22 per share with volume over 200 million shares traded in a single day. On June 30, 2021, Cuentas Warrants (CUENW) reached a high price of $3.95 with a closing price of $2.02 per share and volume over 2.8 million shares in a single day.

Cuentas, Inc. (CUEN) is a Fintech company utilizing technical innovation together with existing and emerging technologies to deliver accessible, efficient and reliable mobile, new-era and traditional financial services to consumers. Cuentas is proactively applying technology and compliance requirements to improve the availability, delivery, reliability and utilization of financial services especially to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved segments of today's society. Its products are supported by its core methods, procedures, contracts and intellectual property. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

