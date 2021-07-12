checkAd

Alkame Blueberry Project Begins 5th Year of Production

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that its annual blueberry production is underway going from the farm to the sealed jar within 24 hrs.The partnership between Pacific Flavor …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that its annual blueberry production is underway going from the farm to the sealed jar within 24 hrs.

The partnership between Pacific Flavor Inc. and Alkame's subsidiary Bell Food & Beverage Inc. is now in its 5th year as the contract manufacturer for hundreds of thousands of jars to be exported to Japan.

"We are very excited to continue on the tradition with Pacific Flavor and are now moving full steam ahead into our 5th year together," stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc. 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655063/Alkame-Blueberry-Project-Begins-5th- ...

Alkame Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alkame Blueberry Project Begins 5th Year of Production LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that its annual blueberry production is underway going from the farm to the sealed jar within 24 hrs.The partnership between Pacific Flavor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Chilean Metals is Now Power Nickel (PNPN:TSXV)
Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established ...
Nuran Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $11,065,433 and ...
Auddia Inc. Announces Release of the Vodacast Hub
Fiore Gold Reports Increased Fiscal Q3 Production of 11,756 Gold Ounces, Cash Position of US$18.5 ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Alkame Hand Sanitizer Sales Continue and Receives Latest Delivery of Custom Proprietary Concentrate
Accesswire | Analysen
28.06.21Alkame Holdings, Inc. Launches Redesigned New Corporate Website
Accesswire | Analysen
21.06.21Alkame Holdings Inc. Begins Shipping PPE to Aladyn
Accesswire | Analysen
14.06.21Alkame Announces A Dozen Projects In Product Development and Testing
Accesswire | Analysen