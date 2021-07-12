REPEAT - HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / HIVE …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (NASDAQ:HVBT) (FSE:HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is excited to announce the purchase and immediate hashing of 3,019 MicroBT WhatsMiner M30S dedicated mining computers, or "miners".

These new machines have an aggregate hash power of 264 Petahash per second (PH/s). The integration of these miners into HIVE's systems will be immediate upon closing and will increase HIVE's overall Bitcoin operating hashrate by approximately 46%.

Next Generation Miner Expansion

With the addition of these 3,019 MicroBT M30S miners, HIVE's aggregate operating hash rate increases from approximately 566 PH/s to 830 PH/s. At the current difficulty and Bitcoin price these purchased miners will generate an additional US$80,000 in daily income. Bitcoin continues to have a daily volatility of plus or minus 6% and investors need to be aware of this volatility.

The miners to be acquired in the transaction are already located onsite at HIVE's facilities in Lachute, Quebec and Grand Falls, New Brunswick. The miners are being purchased from Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Digital Currency Group (DCG) focussed on digital assets' mining and staking. As part of the partnership, HIVE will contribute its Bitcoin hashpower to Foundry USA Pool going forward, whose other major customers include Blockcap, Hut8, Bitfarms and Foundry itself, among others.

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE stated "We are pleased to be executing on a transaction that dramatically increases our mining capacity without any logistics delays. Our entry into a North American mining pool furthers our goal of increased transparency and accountability with our partners. Mining power is shifting from east to West, and we're excited to be involved."

Mike Colyer, CEO of Foundry said, "We are excited to have HIVE as a partner for the Foundry USA Pool as we continue playing our part in securing the global bitcoin mining network."

As consideration for the sale of the miners, Foundry will be issued cash and 1.5 million warrants of the Company, subject to regulatory approval. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share for C$3.11 for a period of 2 years. Mr. Holmes said "Foundry is one of the most well-respected firms in the mining space, and we're pleased to have them as investors in HIVE, the only publicly traded pure 100% green, low-cost energy miner."