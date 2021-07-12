checkAd

Greenpro to Tab CryptoSX Listing Platform for Pre-STO Investment

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it is allocating up to $5 Million initial funding to participate in STO (Security Token Offering) projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset …

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it is allocating up to $5 Million initial funding to participate in STO (Security Token Offering) projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange (CryptoSX). Greenpro will leverage its unique position with CryptoSX to drive transformational investments to build world class blockchain-enabled companies. Several investment opportunities in energy storage, health, defi lending and metal extraction technology have already been identified.

To invest in best in class Pre-STO projects will significantly increase shareholders value for Greenpro without the need to wait for portfolio companies to achieve an IPO event which are typically expensive and exhaustive for smaller projects.

CryptoSX, a fully Licensed and Regulated Exchange under CEZA in the Philippines has already listed 6 successful Security Token Offerings (STO) since 2019 and is working on 9 additional STO projects for primary listing and secondary trading in the second half of 2021, ranging from renewable energy storage, precious metal extraction, retail DeFi lending, stem cell research, contract farming, fintech incubation to commercial real estate across the globe.

Foto: Accesswire

Through empowering the brightest, experienced entrepreneurs; Greenpro has already proven its ability to transform markets through sophisticated capital deployment in the following investments:

  • World Championship Air Race (June 2021)
  • Global Leaders Corporation (May 2021)
  • Angkasa-X LEO Satellite Company (May 2021)
  • Greenpro to set up Bitcoin Fund (December 2021)
  • South East Asia Technology Ventures (January 2021)
  • New Business Media Sdn. Bhd (November 2020

Greenpro's multi-disciplinary team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, and blockchain technology. From idea to IPO and beyond, Greenpro helps the daring build legendary companies. The firm seeks to invest in all sectors with a focus on digital assets, blockchain technology, health, energy, financial technology, renewable energy and technology.

Seite 1 von 3
Greenpro Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenpro to Tab CryptoSX Listing Platform for Pre-STO Investment KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it is allocating up to $5 Million initial funding to participate in STO (Security Token Offering) projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Chilean Metals is Now Power Nickel (PNPN:TSXV)
Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established ...
Nuran Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $11,065,433 and ...
Auddia Inc. Announces Release of the Vodacast Hub
Fiore Gold Reports Increased Fiscal Q3 Production of 11,756 Gold Ounces, Cash Position of US$18.5 ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Greenpro Incubator Company Angkasa-X Signs MOU
Accesswire | Analysen
28.06.21Greenpro to Incubate World Championship Air Race
Accesswire | Analysen