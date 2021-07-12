Greenpro to Tab CryptoSX Listing Platform for Pre-STO Investment
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it is allocating up to $5 Million initial funding to participate in STO (Security Token Offering) projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange (CryptoSX). Greenpro will leverage its unique position with CryptoSX to drive transformational investments to build world class blockchain-enabled companies. Several investment opportunities in energy storage, health, defi lending and metal extraction technology have already been identified.
To invest in best in class Pre-STO projects will significantly increase shareholders value for Greenpro without the need to wait for portfolio companies to achieve an IPO event which are typically expensive and exhaustive for smaller projects.
CryptoSX, a fully Licensed and Regulated Exchange under CEZA in the Philippines has already listed 6 successful Security Token Offerings (STO) since 2019 and is working on 9 additional STO projects for primary listing and secondary trading in the second half of 2021, ranging from renewable energy storage, precious metal extraction, retail DeFi lending, stem cell research, contract farming, fintech incubation to commercial real estate across the globe.
Through empowering the brightest, experienced entrepreneurs; Greenpro has already proven its ability to transform markets through sophisticated capital deployment in the following investments:
- World Championship Air Race (June 2021)
- Global Leaders Corporation (May 2021)
- Angkasa-X LEO Satellite Company (May 2021)
- Greenpro to set up Bitcoin Fund (December 2021)
- South East Asia Technology Ventures (January 2021)
- New Business Media Sdn. Bhd (November 2020
Greenpro's multi-disciplinary team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, and blockchain technology. From idea to IPO and beyond, Greenpro helps the daring build legendary companies. The firm seeks to invest in all sectors with a focus on digital assets, blockchain technology, health, energy, financial technology, renewable energy and technology.
