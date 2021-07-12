Greenpro to Tab CryptoSX Listing Platform for Pre-STO Investment

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it is allocating up to $5 Million initial funding to participate in STO (Security Token Offering) projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset …

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it is allocating up to $5 Million initial funding to participate in STO (Security Token Offering) projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset …

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it is allocating up to $5 Million initial funding to participate in STO (Security Token Offering) projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange (CryptoSX). Greenpro will leverage its unique position with CryptoSX to drive transformational investments to build world class blockchain-enabled companies. Several investment opportunities in energy storage, health, defi lending and metal extraction technology have already been identified. To invest in best in class Pre-STO projects will significantly increase shareholders value for Greenpro without the need to wait for portfolio companies to achieve an IPO event which are typically expensive and exhaustive for smaller projects.