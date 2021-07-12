Werfen Companies Unite Under One Name And One Brand

BARCELONA, Spain, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Werfen today announced that its companies, including Instrumentation Laboratory (IL), Inova Diagnostics (Inova), and Biokit, are uniting under one name and one brand—Werfen. As part of this effort, the Company has completed organizational transitions and adopted a new global brand identity, including a new corporate logo.

While IL, Inova and Biokit have been part of Werfen since 1992, 2009, and 1973, respectively, they will now be known simply as Werfen. The Company has been known as Werfen outside of North America since 2014.

"This transformation represents a natural evolution for Werfen, strengthening our global leadership position in specialized diagnostics, and positively impacting our ability to drive innovation and support our customers," said Carlos Pascual, CEO at Werfen. "By sharing one global identity, with the same vision and strategic objectives, our teams around the world will maximize collaboration to set new standards for products and services in Hemostasis, Acute Care, Autoimmunity and OEM diagnostics."

The strategic hubs for the Company's key business lines will now be led by Chief Operating Officers, and operate as Werfen Headquarters and Technology Centers. These include Hemostasis and Acute Care Diagnostics, in Bedford, MA, USA; Autoimmunity in San Diego, CA, USA; and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) in Barcelona, Spain. Additional Technology Centers are based in Orangeburg, NY, USA; San Diego, CA, USA; and Munich, Germany.

Management and organization of Werfen's Commercial Operations in North America will now be consolidated, covering Hemostasis, Acute Care and Autoimmunity, based in Bedford, MA, and led by Senior Vice President, Brian P. Durkin. Field Service and Customer Service functions will be unified across business lines, while Sales, Applications, Marketing and Technical Support will remain specialized.

With a new logo and brand colors, Werfen adopts a new brand identity—evoking innovation and humanity. The new Werfen logo is modern, strong and singular, signifying unity in the Company's quest to deliver innovation after innovation, for every patient whose life could depend upon the quality of a test result. The new logo will be incorporated into the Company's products and communication vehicles gradually, over time.