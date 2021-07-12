New Study Shows Accounts Receivable Modernization is More Perception Than Reality

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, released the results of an in-depth qualitative and quantitative research study to better understand the current state of the U.S. accounts receivable (AR) industry. The research covers current AR trends, challenges, priorities, systems, tools and modernization efforts and is summarized in a new white paper, “The State of Accounts Receivable: The Journey to Modernize,” available at Billtrust.com.

Among the many insights, the research showed a significant perception gap among AR practitioners regarding to what extent their processes are modernized. When asked about the tools used to perform their work, most AR teams believe they are up-to-date and efficient, using words such as reliable, innovative and efficient to describe their existing AR systems and processes. Further, 86% rate their department as very or somewhat modernized. There are, however, numerous contrary indicators suggesting AR departments are not as modernized as they perceive: