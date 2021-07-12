Zebra Technologies Named to 2021 Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT List

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 workplaces for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers whose responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been named to the IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list.

“We strive to empower employees to be successful within and outside the workplace by creating a culture of inclusion and innovation with ample opportunities for personal growth,” said Deepak Kaul, Chief Information Officer, Zebra Technologies. “On behalf of our team of innovators, builders, and achievers, we are honored to be recognized once again as a Best Place to Work in IT.”

This is the third time in four years that Zebra’s IT team has been recognized by Insider Pro and Computerworld for its comprehensive talent management strategy dedicated to inclusion and diversity, individual development, performance leadership and rewards.

Early in 2020, Zebra’s IT team enabled nearly 10,000 team members globally to work remotely while continuing to support customers in delivering critical goods and services. The IT team also completed 128 new and ongoing initiatives on time and within budget by quickly adopting new work practices like the Agile method. These projects included bolstering collaboration tools to amplify brainstorming, file sharing and online storage capabilities, and creating a contact tracing mobile application. In collaboration with the supply chain team, Zebra’s IT team also enabled alternate order fulfillment flows in enterprise resource planning systems.

“Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical,” said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”