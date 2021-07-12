checkAd

Trex Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE:TREX], the world’s #1 brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release on Monday, August 2, 2021, after the close of the U.S. market.

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by senior management on August 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

2Q21 Conference Call Date & Time:
 Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-792-3734 or internationally 1-412-317-5126 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Trex Company Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex Company website at 2Q21 Earnings Webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Trex website for 30 days.

About Trex Company
 Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), LinkedIn or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

