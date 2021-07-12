J.Jill, Inc. Appoints Jyothi Rao to Board of Directors

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has announced the appointment of Jyothi Rao to its Board of Directors, effective July 12, 2021.

“We are delighted that Jyothi will be joining the J.Jill Board,” said Michael Rahamim, J.Jill’s Chairman. “Her background as a leader in luxury fashion perfectly complements the expertise of our current directors as we continue to realize the potential of the J.Jill brand and business.”

Claire Spofford, J.Jill’s CEO and President, also welcomed Ms. Rao: “Jyothi brings extensive knowledge of the retail landscape, and I look forward to adding such a talented female leader to our board.”