OneSpan to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2021

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

On August 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET, OneSpan will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the OneSpan Investor Relations website at: investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

Connect to the webcast:

Use this link: OneSpan second quarter 2021 earning call webcast

Dial-in telephone numbers for the conference call are:

  • US/Canada: 844-802-2443
  • International: +1-412-902-4277

The conference ID number is 10158182

Investors accessing the conference call via telephone are encouraged to dial-in at least 15 minutes early.

About OneSpan
 OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they execute. We make digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than half of the top 100 global banks and thousands of financial institutions around the world. Whether automating agreements with identity verification and e-signatures, reducing fraud using advanced analytics, or transparently securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps lower costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

Copyright 2021 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

