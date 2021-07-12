Aditxt Launches High-Sensitivity Neutralizing Antibody Test to Detect Individual Immune Response to COVID-19

Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, today announced enhancements to its AditxtScore for COVID-19. A multi-dimensional immune response test that tracks multiple combinations of antibody responses against several different antigens, AditxtScore for COVID-19 has been enhanced to include a high-sensitivity neutralizing antibody diagnostic, which makes it possible to assess the strength of an individual’s immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Everyone’s immune response is unique to that individual. We have been studying individual immune responses to COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccination, and we are finding that the immediacy, strength, and duration of antibody responses can vary widely based on a multitude of variables,” said Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt. “The addition of this new AditxtScore for COVID-19 captures important data on how effective an individual’s antibodies are for inactivating the virus. We believe that as more people become vaccinated or exposed to the virus, AditxtScore for COVID-19 with neutralizing antibody diagnostics adds that next level of precision, delivering more detailed information of the strength of immune response against the virus.”