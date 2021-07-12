Aditxt Launches High-Sensitivity Neutralizing Antibody Test to Detect Individual Immune Response to COVID-19
Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, today announced enhancements to its AditxtScore for COVID-19. A multi-dimensional immune response test that tracks multiple combinations of antibody responses against several different antigens, AditxtScore for COVID-19 has been enhanced to include a high-sensitivity neutralizing antibody diagnostic, which makes it possible to assess the strength of an individual’s immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
“Everyone’s immune response is unique to that individual. We have been studying individual immune responses to COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccination, and we are finding that the immediacy, strength, and duration of antibody responses can vary widely based on a multitude of variables,” said Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt. “The addition of this new AditxtScore for COVID-19 captures important data on how effective an individual’s antibodies are for inactivating the virus. We believe that as more people become vaccinated or exposed to the virus, AditxtScore for COVID-19 with neutralizing antibody diagnostics adds that next level of precision, delivering more detailed information of the strength of immune response against the virus.”
AditxtScore for COVID-19, which was first introduced in August of 2020, differentiates itself from traditional antibody tests by delivering a detailed view of an individual’s immune response to multiple antigens associated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This multi-multiplex approach to capturing the full spectrum of biomarkers associated with SARS-CoV-2 delivers a highly detailed snapshot of an individual’s immune response in a single test cycle. With this new enhancement, AditxtScore for COVID-19 now includes the ability to measure neutralizing antibodies, the subset of virus-specific antibodies that block infection by interfering with cell entry of virus particles.
The level of precision in AditxtScore for COVID-19, along with its ability to measure the neutralizing activity of IgG, IgM and IgA isotypes, can provide clinicians with the data they need to understand the strength and quality of each individual’s immune response to COVID-19, whether through exposure and infection or vaccination. Furthermore, it allows identification of individuals who are vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infection due to absence of previous exposure to the virus or vaccines, but possibly more importantly, due to an inadequate immune response to vaccination or infection. This information is critical for the millions of immunocompromised patients who may not develop an adequate immune response to vaccination or exposure for multiple reasons, including: immunosuppressive disease, immunosuppressant medications, anti-cancer medications affecting immune function, or the presence of long-term chronic disease that has exhausted the body’s natural immune response capacity.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare