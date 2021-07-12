checkAd

Ameresco and the City of Arvada, Colorado, Announce Completion of Energy Conservation Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 14:05  |  27   |   |   

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and the City of Arvada, Colorado today announced the completion of an energy conservation and renewable energy project. Financed by a $4.5 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), improvements made across the City of Arvada will guarantee energy cost savings and an overall reduction in energy usage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005134/en/

Energy upgrades at the Arvada City Hall and 14 other facilities will provide a 21% reduction in total utility costs as a result of the City’s partnership with cleantech integrator, Ameresco. (Photo: Business Wire)

Energy upgrades at the Arvada City Hall and 14 other facilities will provide a 21% reduction in total utility costs as a result of the City’s partnership with cleantech integrator, Ameresco. (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2018, the City of Arvada selected Ameresco to implement a number of energy savings measures and infrastructure improvements. Working closely with City staff, Ameresco refurbished a total of 15 facilities and made significant upgrades to those facilities’ building envelopes, lighting and plumbing systems. The HVAC systems at Arvada’s City Hall and Center for Performing Arts were updated, as well. Additionally, photovoltaic systems were installed at five facilities.

Energy procurement optimization strategies helped to reduce utility costs. To see these upgrades to completion, the team utilized a budget neutral financing solution, together with a combination of internal city financing and a capital contribution by the city.

“We are thrilled to provide our innovative approach to energy conservation to the City of Arvada,” said Louis Maltezos, executive vice president of Ameresco. “Our goal throughout the entirety of the process was to implement clean technology solutions that simultaneously offered significant long-term cost savings and advanced the city’s passion for increased sustainability.”

Through its partnership with Ameresco for a smart approach to decarbonization, the City of Arvada is expected to experience a 6% reduction in annual energy consumption, an 11% reduction in electrical demand and a 21% reduction in total utility costs.

“We are excited to have had the opportunity to work closely with Ameresco on this project and further demonstrate our commitment to implementing renewable energy solutions,” said Kim Vagher, facilities division manager, City of Arvada.

Construction on the City of Arvada’s facilities began in January 2020 and was completed in March of 2021.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About the City of Arvada, CO

Founded in 1870 and incorporated in 1904, Arvada is located in Jefferson and Adams Counties just 10 miles from downtown Denver. The community retains a small-town feel even with its estimated population of 120,000. Arvada enjoys a rich history, quiet tree-lined neighborhoods and a robust mix of business. The City of Arvada’s strong civic leadership balances quality of life with an understanding and support of business and economic development. For more information, visit arvada.org.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of completion of a customer’s project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2021.

Ameresco Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ameresco. Grünes Energiemanagement. Biden Profiteur.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameresco and the City of Arvada, Colorado, Announce Completion of Energy Conservation Project Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and the City of Arvada, Colorado today announced the completion of an energy conservation and renewable energy project. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of NEM S.r.l.
Alzamend Neuro, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell Today
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Northwestern University Secures Energy as a Service (EaaS) Agreement with Ameresco to Maximize Energy Efficiency While Advancing Sustainability Initiatives on Campus
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.06.21Cannon Air Force Base Partners with Ameresco for $19 Million Cleantech Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten