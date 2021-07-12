checkAd

ON24 Wins Top-Rated Award From Customers on TrustRadius

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced it earned a top-rated award for excellent customer satisfaction ratings on TrustRadius, one of the most trusted review sites for business technology. Enterprises, mid-size companies, and small businesses ranked ON24 the best webinar software based on hundreds of verified reviews and ratings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005141/en/

ON24 wins Top-Rated Award based on customer reviews and ratings, ranking high in customer satisfaction and likelihood to recommend. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re dedicated to the success of our customers and are grateful for their support and recognition,” said Sharat Sharan, CEO of ON24. “Congratulations to the ON24 team for inspiring such positive feedback and reviews. This is a tremendous validation of the revenue and growth impact our digital experience platform is having for our many customers.”

The ON24 Digital Experience Platform is a cloud-based marketing and sales platform that enables companies to create branded digital experiences such as webinars, virtual conferences, and curated content hubs that drive deep customer engagement, provide first-person data, and create AI-driven personalization. Audience insights can then be seamlessly integrated with leading marketing and sales applications.

Based entirely on user reviews, ON24’s top-rated features were high-quality performance and compatibility with a variety of devices and operating systems; collaboration and audience participation capabilities like audience polling and Q&As; customizable branding options and integration with marketing automation systems; and reporting and analytics. Visit TrustRadius to see the full list of ratings and reviews.

The top-rated award on TrustRadius follows other recent ON24 accolades. Enterprise and mid-market customers on G2 named ON24 Webcast Elite the top webinar software based on user reviews. And San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal recognized ON24 as one of the fastest-growing middle market companies in the Greater Bay Area in the exclusive Middle Market 75 list.

TrustRadius top-rated awards help distinguish products in a category that have excellent customer satisfaction ratings. To qualify, products must meet key criteria for recency, rating, and relevance with 10 or more recent reviews from the past year, a trScore of 7.5 or higher, and at least 1.5% of the site traffic in its category. The TrustRadius methodology and scoring is based solely on customer feedback without the influence of status as a TrustRadius customer or analyst opinion.

