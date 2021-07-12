checkAd

CSI Increases Cash Dividend For 50th Consecutive Year

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI) announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend, marking the 50th consecutive year of increased cash dividends. The Board approved an 8.0% increase to $0.27 per share in CSI’s quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable on Sept. 24, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 1, 2021. The quarterly dividend increased from $0.25 per share and represents an indicated annual dividend rate of $1.08 per share on the new quarterly rate of $0.27 per share.

“We are pleased to announce our 50th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to shareholders,” stated Executive Chairman Steven A. Powless. “CSI is one of the few public companies that has increased its cash dividend annually for half a century. Over the past 10 years, our cash dividend has grown at a compounded rate of 15.9%, and our total return to shareholders has averaged more than 21% annually. We believe these records highlight our focus on growing shareholder value and CSI’s long track record of financial performance.

“CSI reported its 21st consecutive year of increased revenues and 24th consecutive year of increased net income in fiscal 2021. We continued this record by reporting higher revenues and net income for our first fiscal quarter of 2022. We expect to report continued growth in revenues and net income in fiscal 2022 based on new banks coming online for core services in our Enterprise Banking Group, and increased demand for our products and services from our Business Solutions Group. We remain focused on leveraging our strong financial position and cash flow to invest in CSI’s technology, infrastructure and people to support our continued growth,” Powless concluded.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 50 years has earned it a designation as one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

