CSI Increases Cash Dividend For 50th Consecutive Year

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI) announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend, marking the 50th consecutive year of increased cash dividends. The Board approved an 8.0% increase to $0.27 per share in CSI’s quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable on Sept. 24, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 1, 2021. The quarterly dividend increased from $0.25 per share and represents an indicated annual dividend rate of $1.08 per share on the new quarterly rate of $0.27 per share.

“We are pleased to announce our 50th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to shareholders,” stated Executive Chairman Steven A. Powless. “CSI is one of the few public companies that has increased its cash dividend annually for half a century. Over the past 10 years, our cash dividend has grown at a compounded rate of 15.9%, and our total return to shareholders has averaged more than 21% annually. We believe these records highlight our focus on growing shareholder value and CSI’s long track record of financial performance.