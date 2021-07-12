checkAd

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors unanimously approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-3. The reverse stock split is expected to take effect following the close of business on July 22, 2021 (the "Effective Time").

Accordingly, at the Effective Time, every three issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock will be converted into one share of the Company’s common stock. The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on a post-split basis beginning on July 23, 2021 under a new CUSIP number: 001228 501.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Instead, each stockholder holding fractional shares will be entitled to receive, in lieu of such fractional shares, cash in an amount determined based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on the date of the Effective Time. The reverse stock split will apply to all of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock and will not affect any stockholder’s ownership percentage of shares of the Company's common stock, except for minor changes resulting from the payment of cash for fractional shares. Stockholders of record will be receiving information from American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the Company's transfer agent, regarding their stock ownership following the reverse stock split and cash in lieu of fractional share payments, if applicable.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Credit Investments and Agency RMBS. The Company’s Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a leading privately-held alternative investment firm focusing on credit and real estate strategies.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $44 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 570 employees, including more than 210 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause such a difference, include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effect the reverse stock split in the time and manner anticipated, whether the Company will realize any of the anticipated benefits of the reverse stock split and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and the Company does not intend to do so.

