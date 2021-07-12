checkAd

Establishment Labs Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Raj Denhoy as Interim CFO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced that Renee Gaeta will step down from her position as Chief Financial Officer for another opportunity outside of the company, effective July 30, 2021 and following the planned release of the company’s second quarter financial results. Raj Denhoy, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, has been named Interim Chief Financial Officer effective upon Mrs. Gaeta’s departure.

Establishment Labs also announced that preliminary and unaudited revenue for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in the range of $31 million to $32 million, representing growth of 196% to 206% over the second quarter of 2020. The company will provide additional detail with its second quarter financial results, currently planned for release on July 29, 2021.

“I am grateful for my time at Establishment Labs,” said Renee Gaeta. “When I joined in 2017, we were a private company excited to achieve $35 million in annual sales. Now, just four years later, we are a public company with more than three times the revenue, an ongoing FDA trial, and we are preparing to build our third facility to meet demand. I have complete faith in Establishment Labs’ ability to achieve its goal of being the global leader in breast aesthetics and reconstruction. It has been a wonderful experience and my decision to leave was not easy, but I am ready for a new challenge closer to my home in California.”

“On behalf of myself, the Board of Directors, and the entire Establishment Labs family, I want to thank Renee for her extraordinary contributions over the past four years,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Founder and CEO of Establishment Labs. “As evidenced by our strong second quarter sales results, she is leaving us with great momentum and in a good financial position. We wish her continued success in all her future endeavors.”

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Raj Denhoy as our CFO on an interim basis,” Mr. Chacón-Quirós continued. “His knowledge of our business and his extensive experience in finance and medical technology make him a natural choice to support our continued growth. I have enjoyed working with him over the past few months and appreciate his taking on this important role in our company.”

