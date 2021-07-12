Covestro is raising its forecast for EBITDA, free operating cash flow (FOCF) and return on capital employed (ROCE) for fiscal year 2021 as a result of a further improved business outlook for the second half-year. The new expectation exceeds the previously provided forecast as well as current capital market expectations.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results Covestro AG: Raised earnings outlook for 2021 12-Jul-2021 / 14:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The outlook factors in - unchanged - the acquisition of the Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) business of Koninklijke DSM N.V., Heerlen (Netherlands), which was closed on April 1, 2021.

Capital market expectations are based on the average values of the latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, published by Vara Research on July 7, 2021.

Covestro adjusts its forecast for fiscal year 2021 as follows: