checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Covestro AG: Raised earnings outlook for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.07.2021, 14:07  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Covestro AG: Raised earnings outlook for 2021

12-Jul-2021 / 14:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Covestro is raising its forecast for EBITDA, free operating cash flow (FOCF) and return on capital employed (ROCE) for fiscal year 2021 as a result of a further improved business outlook for the second half-year. The new expectation exceeds the previously provided forecast as well as current capital market expectations.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Covestro!
Long
Basispreis 52,00€
Hebel 12,19
Ask 0,46
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 60,00€
Hebel 11,86
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The outlook factors in - unchanged - the acquisition of the Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) business of Koninklijke DSM N.V., Heerlen (Netherlands), which was closed on April 1, 2021.

Capital market expectations are based on the average values of the latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, published by Vara Research on July 7, 2021.

Covestro adjusts its forecast for fiscal year 2021 as follows:

  • EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 2,700 million and EUR 3,100 million. The previous forecast projected EBITDA between EUR 2,200 million and EUR 2,700 million. The adjustment of the forecast mainly results from a further improved margin outlook for the second half of the year. The consensus expects this figure to be EUR 2,611 million.
     
  • Core volume growth is expected - unchanged - to be between 10% and 15%, of which around 6 percentage points are attributable to the acquisition of the Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) business.
     
  • Free operating cash flow (FOCF) is expected to be between EUR 1,600 million and EUR 2,000 million. The previous forecast projected FOCF between EUR 1,300 million and EUR 1,800 million. The adjustment of the forecast mainly results from the increased forecast for EBITDA while the development of working capital has a negative effect. The consensus expects this figure to be EUR 1,362 million.
    Seite 1 von 3
    Covestro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Covestro AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Covestro AG: Raised earnings outlook for 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results Covestro AG: Raised earnings outlook for 2021 12-Jul-2021 / 14:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Disposal of Wirecard Subsidiaries in Asia well advanced - Further sale in Indonesia - Transactions ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon receives Euro 12.7 million grant for further development of COVID-19 drug FYB207 as part ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon erhält Förderung in Höhe von 12,7 Millionen Euro für die Weiterentwicklung des ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA marks further success in the roll-out of Single Pill therapy
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Verwertung von Wirecard-Tochtergesellschaften weit fortgeschritten - Weiterer Verkauf in Indonesien ...
NN Investment Partners: Finanziert den grünen Wandel: NN Investment Partners knackt Vier-Milliarden-Euro-Grenze bei den ...
DGAP-News: Umfassende PCR-Testungen auf SARS-CoV-2 ermöglichen eine sicherere Rückkehr in die Schule nach ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA feiert weiteren Erfolg in der Verbreitung der Single Pill-Therapie
DGAP-News: Comprehensive PCR COVID-19 testing ensures safer return to school after summer holidays
DGAP-News: Bayerische Börse AG: Goldman Sachs wird Zertifikate auf gettex handeln
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:26 UhrKunststoffkonzern Covestro wird optimistischer für 2021
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14:11 UhrCovestro Raises EBITDA Outlook After Q2 Beats Consensus
PLX AI | Analysen
14:07 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Ergebnisausblick für 2021 angehoben (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
14:07 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Ergebnisausblick für 2021 angehoben
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10:57 UhrCovestro: Abwärtstrend könnte gebrochen werden - Tipp der Woche
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
08:15 UhrdailyAKTIEN: Covestro mit bullischem Eindruck
BNP Paribas | Kommentare
09.07.21ROUNDUP: BASF wird dank Boom im Kunststoffgeschäft optimistischer - Kurssprung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Altmaier und Branche vereinbaren Handlungspakt für Chemieindustrie
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax stabil - Daten zur Unternehmensstimmung stützen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
05.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Moderat im Minus - Daten zur Unternehmensstimmung stützen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte