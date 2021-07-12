Evolv Technology to Present at the CJS Securities Summer New Ideas Conference

NewHold Investment Corp., (NASDAQ: NHIC) and Evolv Technology (“Evolv”), the leader in AI touchless screening, today announced that Peter George, CEO of Evolv, and Peter Faubert, CFO of Evolv, will be presenting virtually at the CJS Securities Summer New Ideas Conference on Tuesday, July 13 th , at 8:45 AM ET. Interested parties may access the live webcast here or by visiting https://nhicspac.com/investors . If you are an accredited investor interested in setting up a meeting with management, please contact your CJS Securities representative.

Evolv Technology is the world’s leading provider of AI touchless security screening systems that enhance safety without sacrificing the visitor, student and employee experience. Built on top of its Evolv Cortex AI software platform, the company provides an array of AI touchless screening technologies for weapons detection, identity verification and health-related threats.

Led by a team of security industry leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, Evolv’s investors include Finback Investment Partners, DCVC, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital, SineWave Ventures, Motorola Solutions and STANLEY Ventures. The company’s partners include Motorola Solutions, STANLEY Security and Johnson Controls. Evolv Express has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards, two Campus Safety 2020 BEST Awards, Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine and Built in Boston.

In March 2021, Evolv entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: NHIC) in a transaction that would result in Evolv becoming a U.S. publicly listed entity. The transaction is expected to close shortly after the second quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. For more information visit nhicspac.com.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express, and Evolv Cortex AI are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

About NewHold Investment Corp.

NewHold Investment Corp. is a blank check company formed in 2020 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it focuses on identifying businesses in the industrial technology sector. For more information visit https://nhicspac.com.