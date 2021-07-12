DigitalBridge Announces Closing of $500 Million of Securitized Notes

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of two securitized financing note issuances totaling $500 million. Two of its subsidiaries, DigitalBridge Issuer, LLC and DigitalBridge Co-Issuer, LLC (together, the “Co-Issuers”), closed the previously announced offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of Series 2021-1 3.933% Secured Fund Fee Revenue Notes, Class A-2 (the “Class A-2 Notes”). Additionally, the Co-Issuers issued Series 2021-1 Secured Fund Fee Revenue Variable Funding Notes, Class A-1 (the “VFN Notes” and, together with the Class A-2 Notes, the “Series 2021-1 Notes”), which will allow the Co-Issuers to borrow up to $200 million on a revolving basis.

The closing of the Series 2021-1 Notes represents a key milestone for DigitalBridge on a number of fronts: