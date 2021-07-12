DigitalBridge Announces Closing of $500 Million of Securitized Notes
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of two securitized financing note issuances totaling $500 million. Two of its subsidiaries, DigitalBridge Issuer, LLC and DigitalBridge Co-Issuer, LLC (together, the “Co-Issuers”), closed the previously announced offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of Series 2021-1 3.933% Secured Fund Fee Revenue Notes, Class A-2 (the “Class A-2 Notes”). Additionally, the Co-Issuers issued Series 2021-1 Secured Fund Fee Revenue Variable Funding Notes, Class A-1 (the “VFN Notes” and, together with the Class A-2 Notes, the “Series 2021-1 Notes”), which will allow the Co-Issuers to borrow up to $200 million on a revolving basis.
The closing of the Series 2021-1 Notes represents a key milestone for DigitalBridge on a number of fronts:
- Longer-duration financing – The Series 2021-1 Notes will refinance the Company’s corporate credit facility, taking the effective maturity of its revolving credit from 2022 out to 2026.
- First DigitalBridge investment-grade rating – The Class A-2 Notes have received a credit rating of BBB from Kroll Bond Rating Agency.
- First-of-its-kind securitization – The Series 2021-1 Notes represent a first-of-its-kind securitization backed by investment management fees.
- Lower cost of capital – The successful rotation from “diversified to digital” has positioned the Company to issue securitized notes with a high-quality digital collateral base, which lowers its effective cost of capital.
- Greater flexibility – This new financing structure, which the Company intends to continue to utilize as it grows, creates greater flexibility around capital allocation and corporate liability management, including its ability to retire higher cost debt or securities and eventually pay regular dividends on its common stock.
“We achieved another target we set out just over a year ago, establishing an investment-grade rating for our credit and transitioning our collateral to a digital asset base. In accomplishing this goal, DigitalBridge has brought its track record of pioneering digital infrastructure financings up to the corporate level, lowering our cost of capital and creating greater flexibility to invest in our business and manage our corporate liabilities,” said Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge. “I want to specifically acknowledge my partner Jacky Wu and his team who led this transaction; first-of-its-kind financings always require an immense effort, but breaking new ground is in our heritage and I know this will ultimately benefit not just our shareholders, but also the broader digital infrastructure ecosystem.”
