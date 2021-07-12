Aptorum Group Announces Further Positive Interim Results of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ALS-4 Targeting Staphylococcus aureus

Regulatory News:

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) (“Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announces further positive results of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for ALS-4 (a first in-class anti-virulence approach based small molecule targeting Staphylococcus aureus, including, but not limited to Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (“MRSA”)). Specifically, two additional cohorts (Cohort C & D) of the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of the Phase 1 trial in healthy male and female adult subjects have been completed with no serious adverse events observed.1

ALS-4’s first-in-human Phase 1 trial is a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, single (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) study designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of orally administered ALS-4 in healthy male and female adult volunteers. Dosing and safety reviews of Cohort C (100mg) and Cohort D (200mg) have been completed, with 8 subjects (6 received ALS-4 and 2 received placebo) were dosed in each cohort. We are pleased to announce that no human subjects were dropped out of the studies and no Serious Adverse Events (SAE) were observed. In addition, no clinically relevant changes in respect of vital signs, electrocardiogram (ECG), clinical laboratory test results and physical examinations were observed compared to baselines. Our SAD is still ongoing to gain additional insights as to the effect of food on bioavailability as well as pharmacokinetics. On this basis, we plan to proceed to MAD in Q3, 2021.2

About ALS-4

As part of Aptorum Group’s Acticule infectious disease platform, ALS-4 is a novel first-in-class orally administered small molecule drug based on an anti-virulence approach targeting staphylococcus aureus including MRSA. ALS-4 targets the antimicrobial resistant properties of the bacteria and is believed to render the bacteria highly susceptible to the host’s immune clearance. ALS-4 is targeted for potential administration on a standalone or on a combination basis with other existing antibiotics such as vancomycin.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications) and infectious diseases. The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through (i) the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through, e.g. systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases; and (ii) the co-development of a novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics technology with Accelerate Technologies Pte Ltd, commercialization arm of the Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research.