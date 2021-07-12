Silo Pharma Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore

The main objective of our study is to evaluate the pharmacokinetics of dexamethasone delivered to arthritic rats via liposomes. We have selected this drug because it represents one of the mainstream drugs for RA that is currently in use. The novelty of our approach lies in drug delivery via peptide-guided liposomes, which is aimed at enhancing the efficacy/toxicity profile of dexamethasone. By selecting a drug that is already approved by the FDA, we can focus on the drug delivery aspect of our technology for commercialization purposes. Our technology platform can also be adapted for use with other drugs because liposomes can be loaded with both hydrophobic and hydrophilic drugs, thus, permitting combination drug therapy.

Eric Weisblum, Chairman and CEO of Silo Pharma stated “This agreement is a milestone for the company as we add a significant addressable market for our therapeutic approach. This study will not only allow us to study the efficacy of the homing peptides but will help establish our hypothesis that we can not only target parts of the body but can lower toxicity and help keep healthy organs unexposed to therapeutics.”

About Silo Pharma

