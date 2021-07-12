checkAd

Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor Products

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), America’s Recreation Dealer and Overton’s, the world’s largest watersports and marine accessories dealer, today announced the launch of Nautica branded products for the marine, water and outdoor marketplace. The new assortment of Nautica branded marine furniture and water recreation equipment, which is exclusive to the U.S. and Canada, caters to life on the water, a key outdoor activity of the RV and outdoor enthusiast.

“We are thrilled to have the Nautica brand as part of our newly-expanded product line,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World. “We continue to listen to our customers, and they are telling and showing us that the RV is a means to support other active outdoor lifestyles such as boating, camping, hiking, biking, etc. The Nautica branded products allow us to expand our offering and increase product touchpoints with today’s consumer which should lead to a higher frequency of visit and a larger market basket. Today’s active consumer is not just sitting by the campfire with their RV; they are enjoying the activities of the great outdoors.”

The collection will feature a range of water skis, wakeboards and life jackets, inspired by Nautica’s iconic American style. Accessories will include marine rope, boat covers, bimini tops plus outdoor seating, tables and screen rooms. Overton’s/Camping World will also have exclusive rights in the U.S. and Canada for Nautica boat seating and furniture.

The all-new line of Nautica branded outdoor products will be available online at Overtons.com, CampingWorld.com, GanderOutdoors.com, and retail locations nationwide based on regional consumer needs.

The launch of the Nautica brand originated from a partnership between Camping World and Authentic Brands Group.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 180 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV.

