checkAd

Asbury Automotive Group Enhances Clicklane with Addition of Accessories and Customization Platform Powered by Insignia Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 14:14  |  30   |   |   

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) (“Asbury” or the “Company”), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced today additional product enhancements to Clicklane – a technology ecosystem which enables an authentic online car-buying and selling experience. Improvements include a strategic partnership with Insignia Group to provide vehicle customization accessories.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005182/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Through Insignia Group’s visualization platform, Clicklane customers will be able to browse and purchase vehicle accessories like wheels, cargo storage solutions, and other OEM catalogs before finalizing the purchase of their vehicle. This added vehicle customization experience in Clicklane is also available to customers who didn’t purchase their vehicles through Clicklane, but own a vehicle supported in the platform. Customers can browse available accessories and visualize them in real-time on a digitally rendered version of their car. They also have the ability to see installation costs and reminders to purchase parts necessary for installation that are not included with the accessory.

On July 8th, Asbury also unveiled the new Clicklane integration with Salty. Clicklane customers can now receive a bindable insurance quote through Salty’s top-rated carrier network and purchase automotive insurance through a seamless experience driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"Our partnership with Insignia Group and our recently announced partnership with Salty make Clicklane a truly complete digital car-buying experience and sets Clicklane apart from similar platforms," said CEO & President David Hult. "Asbury customers want to make their vehicles unique and special to them. This new visualization platform gives customers confidence that they are making the right selection before they purchase.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Clicklane to enhance the shopping process for Asbury Customers,” says David Stringer, CEO of Insignia Group. “Vehicle Personalization is a key component to developing customer loyalty and satisfaction.”

More information is available at https://clicklane.com/accessories.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 91 dealerships, consisting of 112 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

Seite 1 von 3
Asbury Automotive Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asbury Automotive Group Enhances Clicklane with Addition of Accessories and Customization Platform Powered by Insignia Group Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) (“Asbury” or the “Company”), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced today additional product enhancements to Clicklane – a technology ecosystem which enables an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of NEM S.r.l.
Alzamend Neuro, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell Today
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Asbury Automotive Group Enhances Clicklane With Salty’s Embedded Insurance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Michael Welch as Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Asbury Automotive Group Announces Departure of Patrick J. Guido as CFO
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten