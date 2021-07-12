Signature Resources Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement Led by Commodity Discovery Fund, Funds Managed by Sprott Asset Management LP & Crescat Capital

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated June 21, 2021, it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) effective July 9, 2021 by issuing 13,107,312 non-flow-through units (the “NFT Units”) and 10,965,591 flow-through units (the ”FT Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,906,492. The financing included Commodity Discovery Fund (“CDF”) out of the Netherlands and was further bolstered by additional support from existing shareholders including funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP and Crescat Capital.

“We are incredibly happy to welcome CDF as a new investor, as well as the continued support from our current investors. With the additional funds raised, Signature is fully funded for the completion of the ongoing support camp expansion and its planned 10,000-meter drill program expected to commence late Q3/21. Two Company-owned diamond drill rigs will be used for the expanded fall program. In addition, the ground IP team is in the process of completing the 3D IP program from which the data will be used to enhance the fall program’s drill targeting. Regional airborne LIDAR and geophysics in conjunction with ground prospecting are scheduled to commence in July and continue over the summer and fall to establish other regional perspective drill targets on the company’s 100% owned land. Nordmin Engineering continues to work with the Company to convert historical data into modern standards in preparation for a maiden NI 43-101 resource by late 2022.”

Robert Vallis, P.Eng, MBA – President & CEO, Director

Each FT Unit was issued at a price of C$0.165 and was comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half non flow-through common share purchase warrant (a “FT Warrant”) with an exercise price of C$0.25 per FT Warrant. Concurrently, NFT Units were issued at a price of $0.16 per NFT Unit consisting of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a “NFT Warrant”) with an exercise price of C$0.22 per NFT Warrant. Both the FT Warrants and the NFT Warrants expire two-years following the closing date of the Offering.