Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 15, 2021

Dr. Federoff will deliver his corporate presentation on July 15 at 9:00am ET.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., will present a corporate overview at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference being held July 13 – 15, 2021.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, both as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. The company is also exploring opportunities to advance therapies using leading edge gene editing/cell therapy technology through its option agreement with Factor Bioscience/Novellus.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

investors@brooklynitx.com

Media Contact:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com