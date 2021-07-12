FLNG – Repurchase of shares

July 12, 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd. (“Flex LNG” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has during the period between July 7 and July 9, 2021, purchased 66,694 of the Company’s own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 120.86 per share. Following the completion of the above transactions, Flex LNG owns a total of 894,038 of own shares, corresponding to 1.65% of the Company’s share capital.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on November 19, 2020.