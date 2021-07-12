DigiMax Global Solutions Provides 2021 Q2 Corporate Review and Q3 Outlook

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI), a Company that provides artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency technology solutions to individuals and SME's, is pleased to provide a …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI), a Company that provides artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency technology solutions to individuals and SME's, is pleased to provide a corporate review for Q2 and an outlook for the Company in Q3.

Despite a substantial erosion in share prices for all developing companies involved in the crypto industry, DigiMax has emerged from Q2 of 2021 stronger than ever and is now gaining solid traction in all of the projects it has entered into. The primary objective of the Company from here forward is to grow revenue and EBITDA and the Company is progressing on plan to make this happen.

In its first month of Operation, the new CryptoHawk produced significant gains for subscribers using the product's Price Trend Indicators. For those trading long and short, CryptoHawk produced a 25.9% gain before transaction costs for BTC, against a 7% price drop loss over the month for BTC; and a 13.2% gain before transaction costs for ETH against a 15% loss in market price of ETH for the month.

At the end of Q1, the Company provided its outlook for Q2 and we are pleased to report we have made substantial progress on almost all milestones, and it has achieved additional ones.

Q2 Outlook announced April 5, 2021

The Company is starting the second quarter having internally advanced several of its new initiatives that should start to be completed in the near future. Shareholders can expect to see several milestones achieved in the coming quarter including:

Substantially increased subscriber numbers for CryptoDivine - with the introduction of the new product CryptoHawk, marketing efforts were deferred until after the launch and this goal was pushed to after the launch - numbers are now steadily increasing

Several new valuable functions being added to CryptoDivine - the new product CryptoHawk has many enhancements over the original CryptoDivine including improved predictive capabilities, reduced numbers of alerts being sent, better graphics and better historical tracking. The Advanced system allows much more useful trading tolls and tips for active and experienced traders.

Additional customer and partner relationships for PPI - PPI is undergoing trials by several police forces in Canada and the US and is now being reviewed by a growing number of large corporate enterprises as well

One or more new accretive business ventures or acquisitions - DigiMax acquired a 15% interest in Kirobo and acquired the crypto currency artificial intelligence technology from Delphi technologies

One or more additional Directors - Michael Kron, a Chartered Public Accountant in Canada with a great deal of crypto experience, was appointed as Chair of the audit committee

Details regarding a new SaaS platform offering to commence in Q3 - this is under development and will be announced soon