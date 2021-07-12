SPI Energy's EdisonFuture Launches Next Generation Electric Pickup Truck

Innovative Solar Mosaic Technology Ideal for Utility and Commercial CustomersNew website, EdisonFuture.com, launched to showcase cutting-edge EV design and technologySANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" …

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its wholly owned EdisonFuture, Inc. ("EdisonFuture") and Phoenix Motor Inc. subsidiary launch its next-generation electric pickup truck, EF1-T.

EdisonFuture's EF1-T e-pickup truck, developed in partnership with Icona and leading automaker partners, is the first product in a line of advanced all-electric pickup trucks ad last-mile delivery vans incorporating Edisonfuture & Phoenix Motor's vision for human-centered future transportation and revolutionize how customers and vehicles interact.

The EF1-T standard model comes equipped with total power of 350 kilowatts (kW), or 470 horsepower (HP), while EdisonFuture's top of the line "Super" model offers 600kW, or 816HP.

An ideal solution for utility and commercial customers, the EF1-T e-pickup trucks use a uniquely designed solar mosaic technology that provides a stunning visual signature while also harnessing the power of the sun to recharge the batteries, enabling work vehicles to continuously charge while in the field.

To support the launch of its innovative EF1-T e-pickup truck, EdisonFuture also launched a new website: www.edisonfuture.com.

"Our vision for EdisionFuture and Phoenix Motorcars is to be leaders in sustainable transportation with focus on energy efficiency and innovative design," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "We have already filed multiple design and technology patents in the US related to the EF1-T and look forward to introducing this game-changing vehicle to the market in the coming months."

Approximately 2.9 million pickup trucks were sold in the US in 2020, representing nearly 20% of the entire US auto market. According to data from Cox Automotive, nearly 2-in-5 consumers in the market for a pickup truck over the next two years are considering an electric pickup truck.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.