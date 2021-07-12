checkAd

SPI Energy's EdisonFuture Launches Next Generation Electric Pickup Truck

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021, 14:20  |  41   |   |   

Innovative Solar Mosaic Technology Ideal for Utility and Commercial CustomersNew website, EdisonFuture.com, launched to showcase cutting-edge EV design and technologySANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" …

Innovative Solar Mosaic Technology 
Ideal for Utility and Commercial Customers
New website, EdisonFuture.com, launched to showcase cutting-edge EV design and technology

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its wholly owned EdisonFuture, Inc. ("EdisonFuture") and Phoenix Motor Inc. subsidiary launch its next-generation electric pickup truck, EF1-T.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire
A picture containing outdoor, sky, mountain, car Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

EdisonFuture's EF1-T e-pickup truck, developed in partnership with Icona and leading automaker partners, is the first product in a line of advanced all-electric pickup trucks ad last-mile delivery vans incorporating Edisonfuture & Phoenix Motor's vision for human-centered future transportation and revolutionize how customers and vehicles interact.

The EF1-T standard model comes equipped with total power of 350 kilowatts (kW), or 470 horsepower (HP), while EdisonFuture's top of the line "Super" model offers 600kW, or 816HP.

An ideal solution for utility and commercial customers, the EF1-T e-pickup trucks use a uniquely designed solar mosaic technology that provides a stunning visual signature while also harnessing the power of the sun to recharge the batteries, enabling work vehicles to continuously charge while in the field.

To support the launch of its innovative EF1-T e-pickup truck, EdisonFuture also launched a new website: www.edisonfuture.com.

"Our vision for EdisionFuture and Phoenix Motorcars is to be leaders in sustainable transportation with focus on energy efficiency and innovative design," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "We have already filed multiple design and technology patents in the US related to the EF1-T and look forward to introducing this game-changing vehicle to the market in the coming months."

Approximately 2.9 million pickup trucks were sold in the US in 2020, representing nearly 20% of the entire US auto market. According to data from Cox Automotive, nearly 2-in-5 consumers in the market for a pickup truck over the next two years are considering an electric pickup truck.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPI Energy's EdisonFuture Launches Next Generation Electric Pickup Truck Innovative Solar Mosaic Technology Ideal for Utility and Commercial CustomersNew website, EdisonFuture.com, launched to showcase cutting-edge EV design and technologySANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Chilean Metals is Now Power Nickel (PNPN:TSXV)
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar
Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established ...
Nuran Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $11,065,433 and ...
Auddia Inc. Announces Release of the Vodacast Hub
Fiore Gold Reports Increased Fiscal Q3 Production of 11,756 Gold Ounces, Cash Position of US$18.5 ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...