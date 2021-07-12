Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signing Up Host Sites For New York State Community Solar Program

Community-Solar Is A New York State Shared Solar Program Which Offers All Utility Customers The Opportunity To Switch To Solar At No Cost, With Nothing On Their Roof Or Property, And Receive Immediate Savings On Their Electric Bill.NEW YORK, NY / …

Community-Solar Is A New York State Shared Solar Program Which Offers All Utility Customers The Opportunity To Switch To Solar At No Cost, With Nothing On Their Roof Or Property, And Receive Immediate Savings On Their Electric Bill. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and had also announced that it is was moving forward with its previously announced project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods, today announced that it is partnering with the government and its agencies to target yet another unmet customer base… those people/businesses that do not have the rooftop or other area on their property to house the company's solar technology infrastructure.