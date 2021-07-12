checkAd

Nuran Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $11,065,433 and Lead Order from Spacecom as Strategic Partner

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR) (OTC:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of common shares ("Common Shares") and warrants ("Warrants") of the Company for gross proceeds of $11,065,433 (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 4,617,930 units (each comprised of one Common Share and one Warrant) ("Units") for gross proceeds of $7,065,433 and received a lead order to subscribe for 2,614,379 Common Shares and 182,000 Warrants for gross proceeds of approximately $4,000,000 from Space-Communication Ltd. (TASE:SCC) ("Spacecom"), an international satellite communication provider. Following closing of the Offering, Spacecom holds a 9.3% equity stake in the Company on an undiluted basis.

Francis Letourneau, CEO of NuRAN, states: "The successful closing of this offering is important for a number of reasons: it provides us with needed funds to advance our projects under our NAAS contracts with Orange and, more importantly, it showcases the ability of NuRAN to attract a significant and experienced new partner in Spacecom at this stage of NuRAN's development, which is not only a vote of confidence in our NAAS model but also a vote of confidence in NuRAN's ability to deliver on its projects and its objectives. Bridging the digital divide is at the heart of who we are and why we exist and with this important investment, NuRAN will have the ability to accelerate the completion of its NAAS contracts and, as importantly, to begin to deliver key metrics to our partners from real time data, including uptake rates, revenue and profitability as a result of these funds."

Mr. Dan Zajicek, Spacecom's CEO, said today, "We are truly excited to be strategic share holders and partners of NuRAN and its team. We see great opportunity with NuRAN's NaaS offering to the Mobile operaotrs (MNOs), enabling a cost-effective, sustainable and reliable rural connectivity solution that absolutely fits Africa specific requirements. We look forward to a great success and mutual work with the talented leadership of NuRAN and unlock the enormous rural potential in the continent."

