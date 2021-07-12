Summit Therapeutics Presents Breakthrough Research Data from Phase II Studies, including Evidence Validating Microbiome Preservation, for its Investigational Drug Ridinilazole

Data Additionally include Potential Benefit for the Control of Antimicrobial Resistance and a Novel Mechanism of Action

Cambridge, MA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is today displaying three preeminent ePosters at the prestigious 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID). Two ePosters bring increased awareness and understanding of the significance of data generated using shotgun metagenomic analyses to compare ridinilazole and vancomycin treated patients with Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) from our Phase II CoDIFy clinical trial. Vancomycin, discovered in the 1950’s, is the current standard of care for the treatment of C. difficile infection. Highlights of the ePosters include data demonstrating the relative impact on the gut microbiota as well as the gut resistome of ridinilazole and vancomycin. Ridinilazole’s recently discovered novel mechanism of action is also described.

Ridinilazole is Summit Therapeutics’ investigational first-in-class drug currently in two pivotal Phase III Ri-CoDIFy clinical trials. The objective of these trials is to obtain approval for ridinilazole as a first-line therapy for the treatment of initial C. difficile infection, and to show superiority in sustained clinical response (cure at initial response and no recurrence within 30 days after end of treatment). Ridinilazole is currently under investigation for use by several regulatory authorities including the FDA and the EMA.