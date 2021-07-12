Presidio Property Trust Announces $10 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / (NASDAQ:SQFT) Presidio Property Trust, an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / (NASDAQ:SQFT) Presidio Property Trust, an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 1,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock ("Common Stock"), warrants ("Common Stock Warrants") to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of Class A common stock and pre-funded warrants ("Pre-Funded Warrants") to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of Class A common stock. Each share of Common Stock and accompanying Common Stock Warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $5.00, and each share of Common Stock and accompanying Pre-Funded Warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $4.99. The Pre-Funded Warrants will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.01 and may be exercised at any time until all of the Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised in full. The Common Stock Warrants will have an exercise price of $5.50 per share, will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of an issuance.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering. The Benchmark Company LLC is acting as a financial advisor to the Company.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251779) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.