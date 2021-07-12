checkAd

Presidio Property Trust Announces $10 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / (NASDAQ:SQFT) Presidio Property Trust, an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / (NASDAQ:SQFT) Presidio Property Trust, an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 1,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock ("Common Stock"), warrants ("Common Stock Warrants") to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of Class A common stock and pre-funded warrants ("Pre-Funded Warrants") to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of Class A common stock. Each share of Common Stock and accompanying Common Stock Warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $5.00, and each share of Common Stock and accompanying Pre-Funded Warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $4.99. The Pre-Funded Warrants will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.01 and may be exercised at any time until all of the Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised in full. The Common Stock Warrants will have an exercise price of $5.50 per share, will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of an issuance.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering. The Benchmark Company LLC is acting as a financial advisor to the Company.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251779) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

Seite 1 von 3


Presidio Property Trust (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Presidio Property Trust Announces $10 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / (NASDAQ:SQFT) Presidio Property Trust, an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
Chilean Metals is Now Power Nickel (PNPN:TSXV)
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar
Nuran Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $11,065,433 and ...
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
REPEAT - HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established ...
DigiMax Global Solutions Provides 2021 Q2 Corporate Review and Q3 Outlook
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21Presidio Property Trust Announces Series D Preferred Stock Cash Dividend
Accesswire | Analysen
17.06.21Presidio Property Trust Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Accesswire | Analysen
15.06.21Presidio Property Trust Announces Closing of Its Upsized Public Offering of Preferred Stock
Accesswire | Analysen