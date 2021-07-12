checkAd

OPTEC INTERNATIONAL's Z2O "Uber of Cleaning" Subsidiary Acquires Fleet of Company Owned & Operated Vehicles To Expand San Diego Z2O Launch

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI).

OPTEC International today announced plans to accelerate and enhance the company's Z2O launch in San Diego in early August, the company has acquired the first 4 OPTEC-Z2O service vehicles to participate in the expanded launch in San Diego County, in August. The first 4 company owned service vehicles and crews will be operated from the company's Vista, California locations alongside the regular "Uber Type" cleaning service vehicles and companies registering in the San Diego area Z2O program.

The new company owned vehicle and crew operations could set the precedence for future territory launches of the Z2O Cleaning and sanitization services throughout the country, simultaneously expanding the company's growth in this rapidly expanding cleaning & Sterilization factor.

OPTEC-Z2O recently successfully certified 2 OPTEC-Z2O staff members for certification of Servpro approved training and final certification in HazMat material clean-up and disposal in light of the company's expansion programs.

OPTEC's recent news announced Z2O programs are expanding Z2O services to Miami Florida this month as part of the nationwide expansion for the company's "Uber of Cleaning" proprietary APP based services. After the successful recent Z2O pilot program launch in Austin Texas the company is now planning the Miami territory launch this month, followed shortly thereafter by San Diego, and other large US cities.

Since the recent Austin TX, Z2O App launch the company has been receiving requests for the Z2O services cleaning and sterilizing services App in cities across the nation.

Simultaneously with the demand for the Z2O Services APP in the US, OPTEC's international distributors have expressed a need for the services in the Mediterranean territories. Discussions are now in progress for the launch of several International Pilot programs for the Z2O services APP in the near future. www.Z2O.com

OPTEC International is dedicated to providing Global solutions for the Pro-Active approach to preventing a future mass pandemic effect as the world recently experienced, and by using solutions such as Z2O services worldwide the prevention of rapid circulation can be pre-emptively contained, and the virus mutation controlled in a safer manner than recently experienced worldwide.

