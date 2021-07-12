checkAd

At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 14:30  |  47   |   |   

LONDON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandessence Market Research says "Global Nutricosmetics market size, was worth of USD 6721.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11385.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.82% from 2019 to 2027 "

BEMR_Logo

The nutricosmetics are products that act as nutritional supplements to care skin and reduce the impact of free radicals in the skin. These cosmetics work from the inside to encourage prettiness from inside. Nutricosmetic is the newest trend in the beauty industry. These nutricosmetics are consumed orally in both pills and liquid forms. Some of the major components of nutricosmetics include vitamins A, vitamins B6 and vitamins E, sterol esters, co-enzyme Q10, beta-carotene probiotics, lycopene, soy isoflavone proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, chondroitin and lutein. These ingredients act as anti-oxidants and function by controlling and cancelling the effects of free radicals and by providing anti-inflammatory protection to the skin against UV radiations. A lot of nutricosmetic products are considered useful due to the historical use and word of mouth.

Plant extract ingredients used in nutricosmetic which is in the form of powder pills and drinking vials. It is convenient and easy to absorb, cures are perfect for people who lack time and want to take care of their skin without inconvenience. But it does not mean that they replace consumer's favourite beauty products, on the contrary. Indeed, nutricosmetics complement and enhance the effects of topical care. The nutricosmetic routine can be simply installing in the everyday life because it allows, with small effort, to obtain visible results on the skin. In late 1980 Swedish biochemist Ake Dahlgren launched the first nutricosmetic product.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1450

Nutricosmetics Top Companies: The major key players of global Nutricosmetics market are Cargill Incorporated, E.l.Du Pont De Nemours, Company, Nestle S.A.T, The Coca-Cola Company, L'Oreal SA, Amway.

Nutricosmetics market size, was worth of USD 6721.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11385.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.82% from 2019 to 2027. Increasing geriatric population, rising number of health-conscious consumers and growing popularity of nutricosmetics are some major factors driving the growth of the Global Nutricosmetics Market.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research LONDON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Brandessence Market Research says "Global Nutricosmetics market size, was worth of USD 6721.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11385.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.82% from 2019 to 2027 " …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
QNB expands its footprint in Asia with Hong Kong branch opening
St Kitts and Nevis Announces $15 Million Income Support Programme to Financially Support Citizens ...
Orexo signs commercial partnership agreement with Sober Grid allowing community users access to ...
Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky 2021 Middle East Edition to be Held in Dubai, UAE, Live on Sept 28, ...
iACADEMY wins 3 Brand Awards by the UK based - Global Brands Magazine
Zimbabwe to Fight Forest Fires with Vehicles Delivered by AFTRADE DMCC
Daniela Ortiz From Àngels Barcelona Gallery Won The 14th illySustainArt Award Presented at ...
Bacchus Capital to Launch Technology Investment Banking Advisory and Ventures Business
Retail Logistics Market Size Worth $498.34 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 11.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area