At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, July 12, 2021

The nutricosmetics are products that act as nutritional supplements to care skin and reduce the impact of free radicals in the skin. These cosmetics work from the inside to encourage prettiness from inside. Nutricosmetic is the newest trend in the beauty industry. These nutricosmetics are consumed orally in both pills and liquid forms. Some of the major components of nutricosmetics include vitamins A, vitamins B6 and vitamins E, sterol esters, co-enzyme Q10, beta-carotene probiotics, lycopene, soy isoflavone proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, chondroitin and lutein. These ingredients act as anti-oxidants and function by controlling and cancelling the effects of free radicals and by providing anti-inflammatory protection to the skin against UV radiations. A lot of nutricosmetic products are considered useful due to the historical use and word of mouth.

Plant extract ingredients used in nutricosmetic which is in the form of powder pills and drinking vials. It is convenient and easy to absorb, cures are perfect for people who lack time and want to take care of their skin without inconvenience. But it does not mean that they replace consumer's favourite beauty products, on the contrary. Indeed, nutricosmetics complement and enhance the effects of topical care. The nutricosmetic routine can be simply installing in the everyday life because it allows, with small effort, to obtain visible results on the skin. In late 1980 Swedish biochemist Ake Dahlgren launched the first nutricosmetic product.

Nutricosmetics Top Companies: The major key players of global Nutricosmetics market are Cargill Incorporated, E.l.Du Pont De Nemours, Company, Nestle S.A.T, The Coca-Cola Company, L'Oreal SA, Amway.

Nutricosmetics market size, was worth of USD 6721.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11385.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.82% from 2019 to 2027. Increasing geriatric population, rising number of health-conscious consumers and growing popularity of nutricosmetics are some major factors driving the growth of the Global Nutricosmetics Market.