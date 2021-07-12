Netcapital Inc. Portfolio Company Deuce Drone Launches Food Delivery Service by Drone

The company hosted the event at the BB&T Financial Centre in Mobile, AL, where Deuce Drone has an exclusive contract to conduct lunch delivery services by drone between the office complex, which has more than 300 people onsite daily, and the nearby Legacy Village shopping center.

Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL) announced that portfolio company Deuce Drone successfully completed a live demo of their app and drone delivery services, signaling that they will be prepared to launch revenue-generating flights in the next few weeks.

“This demo was the culmination of testing, preparing, and conducting dry runs to make sure operational procedures were running smoothly. We’ve now begun fine-tuning our software and will be ready to launch sustained revenue-generating flights at the centre in the coming weeks,” said Ed Fienga, COO of Deuce Drone.

“We’re extremely proud of our team, as our engineers worked hard to make this day possible. We’re also excited about the potential to bring our service to other customers and clients, whether businesses or individuals,” Fienga shared.

The Deuce Drone team was joined by several notable community leaders for the demo, including Representative Jerry Carl, the CEO of the Mobile Chamber of Commerce, staff from Senator Tommy Tuberville’s office, and representatives from Innovation Portal, a local incubator that recently invested in the company. Local Fox 10 News and Alabama.com covered the event.

“We’re thrilled to see Deuce Drone’s continued success, and look forward to the official launch of their service,” said Cecilia Lenk, Netcapital Inc. CEO.

To learn more about Deuce Drone and their services, please visit deucedrone.com

About Deuce Drone:

Deuce Drone is developing technology and services to provide last mile delivery for “brick and mortar” retailers by enabling drone shipment from existing stores. Leveraging clients’ current infrastructure, we design, build, and operate drone delivery systems, transforming retail stores into customer fulfillment centers. Deuce Drone provides a cost-effective, technology-driven solution for same-day delivery that allows retailers to compete with major e-commerce players.

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005098/en/