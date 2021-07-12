checkAd

Sypris Wins Award for Cryptographic Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021   

Sypris Electronics, LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has recently received a follow-on award from a U.S. DOD prime contractor to manufacture and test embedded circuit card assemblies that will perform certain cryptographic functions for the Army Key Management System (“AKMS”). Production is expected to begin in 2021. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The AKMS is a fielded system that consists of three subsystems: local communications security management software (“LCMS”), automated communications engineering software (“ACES”) and the simple key load device. Under the umbrella of our nation’s Electronic Key Management System, the AKMS provides tactical units and sustaining bases with an organic key generation capability and an efficient secure electronic key distribution means.

The LCMS workstation provides automated key generation, distribution and communications security accounting. The ACES, which is the frequency management portion of AKMS, has been designated by the Military Communications Electronics Board as the joint standard for use by all services in development of frequency management and cryptographic net planning and signal operation instructions generation.

The embedded circuit card assemblies to be produced by Sypris will perform the cryptographic functions for a ruggedized, portable, hand-held simple key load device that will be used to securely receive, store and transfer data between compatible cryptographic and communications equipment. The device incorporates features that provide for the streamlined management of communications security key, electronic protection data and signal operation instructions.

“We are very pleased to receive this important follow-on award that leverages our history and core competencies in cyber security solutions,” said Mark Kane, Vice President & General Manager of Sypris Electronics. “Our customer is a worldwide leader in providing system-wide security that protects the entire signal chain. We are pleased to have this opportunity to continue our relationship with this customer.”

Sypris Electronics is a trusted provider of electronic solutions, addressing customers’ needs for building complex, mission-critical electronic and electro-mechanical devices and integrated systems. Backed by 50 years of experience, Sypris’ engineering and manufacturing services span our customers’ product life cycle all within a culture of continuous improvement and Six Sigma/Lean thinking. Partners from multiple agencies and tier one companies in Military (DOD), Space, Medical, Undersea, and Industrial markets team with Sypris to deliver high-reliability electronics built with strict adherence to regulated requirements. For more information, please visit www.sypriselectronics.com.

