MVB Completes Sale of South Market WV Banking Centers

Summit has acquired substantially all of MVB Bank’s Southern West Virginia community banking operations, including its full-service banking centers located at: 400 Washington Street East, Charleston; 3754 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane; 660 Central Avenue, Barboursville; and 999 4th Avenue, Huntington. In addition, Summit has acquired MVB Bank’s drive-thru banking locations at 6441 Farmdale Road, Barboursville, and 940 5th Avenue, Huntington.

MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB” “MVB Financial”) (NASDAQ: MVBF), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc. (“MVB Bank”) has closed the sale of four banking centers in Southern West Virginia to Summit Community Bank, Inc., a subsidiary of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF).

The transaction includes deposit and loan balances of $167 million and $55 million, respectively. MVB will record a pre-tax gain of approximately $10 million on the sale, equating to a projected increase of 3.2% to tangible book value per share (as of March 31, 2021). The sale also marks the exit of MVB’s banking center presence in Southern West Virginia.

“This South Market transaction continues a series of opportunistic actions in recent years that have resulted in significant value creation for MVB shareholders. Since 2015, tangible book value per share at MVB has grown at a 15% compound annual growth rate, well above the industry average. This banking center divestiture also allows for a sharpened focus on our core commercial markets in North Central West Virginia and Northern Virginia, as well as our rapidly growing Fintech business,” said Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, MVB Financial Corp.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to our clients and Team Members who will be transitioning to Summit Community Bank, where we know they will be well served.”

Squire Patton Boggs served as legal counsel to MVB Bank in this transaction.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial” or “MVB”), the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “MVBF.”

MVB is a financial holding company headquartered in Fairmont, W.Va. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the bank’s subsidiaries, the company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

For more information about MVB, please visit https://ir.mvbbanking.com/.