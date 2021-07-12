checkAd

MVB Completes Sale of South Market WV Banking Centers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB” “MVB Financial”) (NASDAQ: MVBF), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc. (“MVB Bank”) has closed the sale of four banking centers in Southern West Virginia to Summit Community Bank, Inc., a subsidiary of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF).

Summit has acquired substantially all of MVB Bank’s Southern West Virginia community banking operations, including its full-service banking centers located at: 400 Washington Street East, Charleston; 3754 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane; 660 Central Avenue, Barboursville; and 999 4th Avenue, Huntington. In addition, Summit has acquired MVB Bank’s drive-thru banking locations at 6441 Farmdale Road, Barboursville, and 940 5th Avenue, Huntington.

The transaction includes deposit and loan balances of $167 million and $55 million, respectively. MVB will record a pre-tax gain of approximately $10 million on the sale, equating to a projected increase of 3.2% to tangible book value per share (as of March 31, 2021). The sale also marks the exit of MVB’s banking center presence in Southern West Virginia.

“This South Market transaction continues a series of opportunistic actions in recent years that have resulted in significant value creation for MVB shareholders. Since 2015, tangible book value per share at MVB has grown at a 15% compound annual growth rate, well above the industry average. This banking center divestiture also allows for a sharpened focus on our core commercial markets in North Central West Virginia and Northern Virginia, as well as our rapidly growing Fintech business,” said Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, MVB Financial Corp.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to our clients and Team Members who will be transitioning to Summit Community Bank, where we know they will be well served.”

Squire Patton Boggs served as legal counsel to MVB Bank in this transaction.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial” or “MVB”), the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “MVBF.”

MVB is a financial holding company headquartered in Fairmont, W.Va. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the bank’s subsidiaries, the company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services.

For more information about MVB, please visit https://ir.mvbbanking.com/.

Seite 1 von 3
MVB Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MVB Completes Sale of South Market WV Banking Centers MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB” “MVB Financial”) (NASDAQ: MVBF), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc. (“MVB Bank”) has closed the sale of four banking centers in Southern West Virginia to Summit Community Bank, Inc., a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Titan Medical Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.06.21MVB Bank Launches MVB Edge Ventures
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten