Veracyte Appoints Rebecca Chambers as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Further Positioning Company for Global Growth

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, today announced the appointment of Rebecca Chambers as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Ms. Chambers, a seasoned financial executive with a track record for scaling high-growth healthcare businesses, will join the company July 19, reporting to Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer.

Rebecca Chambers has been appointed EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Veracyte. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We believe that our recent acquisitions and strategic initiatives have put in place the pieces to execute on Veracyte’s powerful global vision,” said Mr. Stapley. “I’m thrilled to welcome Rebecca to the Veracyte team at this exciting juncture for the company. I can think of no one more qualified to lead our financial organization, enabling us to serve our customers and their patients, while also delivering value for our shareholders.”

Ms. Chambers has extensive healthcare leadership experience, most recently serving as chief financial officer for Outset Medical, a publicly traded medical technology company focused on reducing the cost and complexity of dialysis. Prior to that, she was with Illumina, where she served in a number of financial roles: as vice president, Financial Planning & Analysis, from 2017 to 2019; as vice president, Investor Relations and Treasury, from 2015 to 2017; and as senior director, Investor Relations, from 2012 to 2015. Previously, Ms. Chambers served as head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Myriad Genetics and, before that, she held various roles in investor relations at Life Technologies. Earlier in her career, she held positions with Bank of America and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, which is now part of Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Chambers serves on the board of Inari Medical, a medical device company focused on venous diseases. She holds a B.S. from John Carroll University and an M.B.A. from The S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University.

