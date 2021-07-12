checkAd

ROCCAT Reveals the Torch Microphone – Studio-quality Sound for Gamers, Streamers, and Aspiring Creators

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 14:30  |  51   |   |   

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning, Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today revealed the Torch, its first studio-grade USB microphone. Designed for gamers, streamers, and aspiring content creators, the Torch is packed full of professional-grade features, including 24-bit audio quality, a dual condenser design, latency-free Mic Monitoring, and a built-in pop filter. ROCCAT’s Torch will ensure creators always sound flawless, and its stylish and intelligent design is compatible with a wide range of shock mounts, boom arms, and other accessories. The Torch microphone features ROCCAT’s intelligent AIMO RGB lighting, and special lighting zones change color depending on the mic’s settings. Additionally, driver-free setup makes the Torch simple to use right out of the box. ROCCAT’s Torch launches August 15, 2021 for a MSRP of $99.99, and is available for pre-order today from participating retailers worldwide and from www.roccat.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005257/en/

Introducing the ROCCAT Torch USB microphone. A sleek-looking mic that delivers pro-level performance for a MSRP of $99.99. Pre-order the Torch today at www.ROCCAT.com and participating retailers and be sure to get it first when it launches on August 15, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Introducing the ROCCAT Torch USB microphone. A sleek-looking mic that delivers pro-level performance for a MSRP of $99.99. Pre-order the Torch today at www.ROCCAT.com and participating retailers and be sure to get it first when it launches on August 15, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Torch’s distinct look, pro-level performance, and attractive price make it perfect to grow with you as you chase your streaming and content creation passions,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC peripherals at Turtle Beach. “Gamers watch their favorite streamers and are inspired to create content themselves, and a studio-grade microphone is no longer a luxury, it’s a must-have accessory. We’re excited to enter a new PC peripheral category with the Torch, and to deliver another high-performance accessory that adds to our desktop ecosystem.”

ROCCAT’s Torch USB microphone features a dual condenser design, offering 24-bit audio with up to 48kHz sampling, ensuring a wide range of voices can be captured and perfectly broadcast. From simple whispers to loud and heated in-game reactions, the Torch delivers broadcast-quality sound for any content creator. Designed for streamers and aspiring content creators, the Torch comes with three pre-selected pick-up patterns for an effortless out-of-the-box experience. Users will be able to choose between Cardioid pattern – perfect for gaming and streaming; Stereo – great for vocals and instruments; and the Torch’s exclusive Whisper pattern – to capture the quietest voices and whispers.

Seite 1 von 3


Turtle Beach Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROCCAT Reveals the Torch Microphone – Studio-quality Sound for Gamers, Streamers, and Aspiring Creators ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning, Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today revealed the Torch, its first studio-grade USB microphone. Designed for gamers, streamers, and aspiring content creators, the Torch is packed full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Titan Medical Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21Turtle Beach Announces Long-Term Partnership With GLSEN to Support LGBTQ+ Gamers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Turtle Beach Announces NBA Star Grayson Allen as Its Latest Gaming Ambassador
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Turtle Beach Signs Rising NBA Star Immanuel Quickley as Gaming Partner
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21ROCCAT’s Syn Pro Air – the Award-Winning PC Accessory Brand’s New Wireless 3D Audio PC Gaming Headset – Available Now
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21Turtle Beach’s Innovative Neat Microphones Brand Reveals the Long-Awaited King Bee II XLR Microphone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware at E3 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten