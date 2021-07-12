Butterfly Appoints Two New Leaders to Drive Innovation and Health Technology Solutions

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) ("Butterfly"), an innovative digital health company that is working to democratize medical imaging and enable global health equity, today announced that effective July 19, Dr. Andrei Stoica will be joining Butterfly as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and David Ramsey will be joining as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Stoica to the executive team,” said Dr. Fruchterman. “His extensive experience with software enterprise technology solutions, including large cloud platforms, and his understanding of complex, innovative product development, will be instrumental as we build a world-class platform of products and solutions. His partnership with David Ramsey as the CIO will ensure that we continue to evolve and operate in a manner that supports Butterfly’s mission to advance clinical practice and global health equity through the democratization of ultrasound and more informed decision making.”

Dr. Stoica was most recently Chief Technology Officer at BioTelemetry, Inc, a leading provider of remote cardiac diagnostics and monitoring, where he led the global technology and product development operations, including hardware and software product development, product management, enterprise, and product information technology, as well as product manufacturing and distribution. In 2021, BioTelemetry was acquired by Philips. Before that, Dr. Stoica held various leadership positions at IQVIA, including leading the development of the global data and machine learning cloud platform. This platform supported one of the largest data brokerage business in the world, operated one of the top 20 private data clouds with over 120,000 data suppliers, and managed more than one million data streams in over 100 countries.

“Butterfly has built leading, differentiated technology with a mission to democratize imaging and evolve clinical practice, and I am thrilled to join the company at this exciting time to drive this mission further with innovations that combine exciting hardware technologies with powerful enterprise cloud platforms and artificial intelligence,” said Dr. Stoica. “I am looking forward to leading and working with the talented engineering, software and product teams to deliver transformative solutions for Butterfly.”

David Ramsey will report to Dr. Stoica. He will be responsible for continuing to ensure a robust privacy and security program as well as building out key information technology infrastructure to support Butterfly’s growth. Mr. Ramsey has previously held Chief Information Officer roles at Asurint, Acelity (3M), Diebold, and PSS World Medical (McKesson). Mr. Ramsey brings extensive experience planning, developing, and implementing scalable infrastructure and technology solutions designed to accommodate rapid growth.

“I am excited to join Butterfly at such an amazing time as an early public company, said Mr. Ramsey. “I have a passion for infusing high growth innovative healthcare teams with scale, security, and world-class employee experiences.”

David Ramsey has been awarded with a CIO 100 award from CIO Magazine. He has also served on the Accenture Global CIO Council, Oracle CTO Advisory Board, Hackett Group Executive Council and is a member of the Zoom Product Development Board.

At this exciting time in the company’s journey, Butterfly welcomes Dr. Stoica and Mr. Ramsey to a passionate team behind its mission, vision, and technology.

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and recently listed on the NYSE through a merger with Longview Acquisition Corp, Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. Butterfly’s mission is to enable universal access to superior medical imaging, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

